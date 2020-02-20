Swiggy, Unacademy raise more than $100 million each
The Bengaluru-based foodtech startup said that the funding will be used to develop its new lines of business, with a focus on Stores, Go, and SuprDaily.
- +0
- +0
Foodtech unicorn Swiggy raises $113M
The Bengaluru-based foodtech startup said that the funding will be used to develop its new lines of business, with a focus on Stores, Go, and SuprDaily.
Edtech startup Unacademy raises $110M
Edtech startup Unacademy will use the funding to further penetrate the test preparation categories, launching more exam categories, and more.
Quikr loses unicorn status, valuation at $565M
Kinnevik AB marked down Quikr's valuation by 45 percent as a result of its exaggerated revenue and fraudulent behaviour.
Effect of coronavirus outbreak on startups
With China central to a series of global supply chains, experts say coronavirus may cause the world’s GDP growth to stall for the first time in a decade and impact startups.
UpClose with cancer-care startup Onco.com
Amit Jotwani and Rashie Jain, Founders of Onco.com, talk about the headways made by the cancer care startup in the past three years.
What led Locus to logistics optimisation
Take a closer look at logistics optimisation startup Locus, which serves as the ‘algorithmic supply chain officer’ for enterprises worldwide.
This housing startup simplifies studying abroad
While accommodation is its primary product, UniAcco also offers property consultation and helps Indian students with visas, loans, concierge services, and guarantors.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0