Swiggy, Unacademy raise more than $100 million each

The Bengaluru-based foodtech startup said that the funding will be used to develop its new lines of business, with a focus on Stores, Go, and SuprDaily.





Unacademy Co-founders (L to R), Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh and Gaurav Munjal

Edtech startup Unacademy will use the funding to further penetrate the test preparation categories, launching more exam categories, and more.





Kinnevik AB marked down Quikr's valuation by 45 percent as a result of its exaggerated revenue and fraudulent behaviour.





The cost of Coronavirus on the startup ecosystem

With China central to a series of global supply chains, experts say coronavirus may cause the world’s GDP growth to stall for the first time in a decade and impact startups.





Dr Amit Jotwani and Rashie Jain, Co-Founders, Onco.com

Amit Jotwani and Rashie Jain, Founders of Onco.com, talk about the headways made by the cancer care startup in the past three years.





Nishith Rastogi and Geet Garg.

Take a closer look at logistics optimisation startup Locus, which serves as the ‘algorithmic supply chain officer’ for enterprises worldwide.





Team UniAcco

While accommodation is its primary product, UniAcco also offers property consultation and helps Indian students with visas, loans, concierge services, and guarantors.





