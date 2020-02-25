Twitter-backed ShareChat acquires social commerce startup Elanic

As part of the agreement, all Elanic employees would now join ShareChat and the startup's founders will hold senior roles at the Twitter-backed company.

By Sujata Sangwan
25th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Bengaluru-based regional language social media platform ShareChat has acquired Elanic, a peer to peer (P2P) marketplace for fashion and lifestyle goods. 


As part of the agreement, all Elanic employees would now join ShareChat and the startup's founders will hold senior roles at the Twitter-backed company. 


“The Elanic team brings with them deep insights and expertise in understanding commerce trends and consumer preferences across India. ShareChat hopes to leverage this in areas of content delivery and social commerce and positively contribute to product advancement,” said the company in a statement.


ShareChat Founders (L to R): Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Singh and Ankush Sachdeva

ShareChat Founders (L to R): Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Singh and Ankush Sachdeva

Also Read

ShareChat to hire 100-150 people; further strengthen presence in Tier II cities


Founded by Abhilash Narahari and Palkush Rai Chawla in 2015, Elanic is a social marketplace where anyone can buy and sell clothes.


In its statement, ShareChat said Elanic app, which is available for Android users, has seen over five million downloads with close to one million active listings. In 2015, it had previously raised a seed round of funding from Singapore-based Japanese venture capital firm Rebright Partners, Tracxn Labs, and angel investor Aneesh Reddy in 2015.


This development comes just weeks after ShareChat launched a fantasy sports app Jeet11, which is focussed on cricket and football matches for now, and has already amassed more than 120,000 registered users. 


Owned and operated by Mohalla Tech Private Ltd, ShareChat secured $100 million in August 2019 in Series D round led by Twitter.


Other than Twitter, TrustBridge Partners and existing investors Shunwei Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, SAIF Capital, India Quotient and Morningside Venture Capital participated in the funding round.


The company, which has about 60 million monthly active users (MAUs), aims to double its userbase by December this year.


Founded by IIT Kanpur alumni Ankush Sachdeva, Farid Ahsan, and Bhanu Singh in 2015, ShareChat allows users to discover and share content in Indian languages. At present, it offers its services in 15 Indian languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Assamese, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, and Bhojpuri.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Content marketplace Pepper raises Rs 2.2 Cr from Titan Capital, YourStory, other angels

Sampath Putrevu

Why these IIT-ians took to entrepreneurship even after one failed startup

Ramarko Sengupta

How a farmer’s son is fixing the farm-to-fork supply chain with his agritech startup

Sohini Mitter

Paytm's Japanese arm PayPay reaches 25M users, close to 2M merchant partners

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Mukesh Ambani reminisces Reliance's startup days in a chat with Satya Nadella
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Rupeek raises additional $30M from GGV Capital, Binny Bansal, others

Tarush Bhalla

Govt introduces new electronic form SPICe+ to reduce time for incorporation of companies

Press Trust of India

Paytm's Japanese arm PayPay reaches 25M users, close to 2M merchant partners

Tarush Bhalla

India at cusp of becoming premier digital society: Mukesh Ambani

Press Trust of India

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says tech should build trust, inclusivity, and sustainability

Vishal Krishna

CCI orders detailed probe against MakeMyTrip, OYO

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore