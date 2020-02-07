Twitter crosses $1B in quarterly revenues for the first time

Twitter clocked revenues of $1.01 billion during Q4 2019, a 11 percent increase and the first time the revenue surpassed $1 billion.

By Press Trust of India
7th Feb 2020
Short messaging service, Twitter posted a revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, a 11 percent increase and the first time when the revenue surpassed $1 billion.


Its shares jumped on Thursday after the social media company said revenue and user numbers exceeded forecasts in the latest quarter, though profit fell as expenses rose.


However the company's fourth-quarter net income fell to $119 million, or 0.15$ per share.


That's down from $255 million, or $0.33, in the same period a year earlier.


Twitter
Twitter tightens norms to curb manipulated and misleading content

Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal called it a new milestone for revenue. He said performance was solid in most of the world, with particularly strong advertising revenue in the US.


The company averaged 152 million daily users during the last three months of the year, up from 145 million during the previous quarter.

While the net income figure was below analyst forecasts for $231 million, other figures cheered investors, sending shares up a sharp 16 percent to $38.88 in late morning trading Thursday.


The sales figure was on the upper end of market expectations, according to data provider FactSet. And the number of active daily users was above the forecast for 147 million.


Last year, Twitter started disclosing its daily user base, or the number of users who log in at least once a day and see ads on the platform.


The daily metric has replaced its monthly user count, which Twitter said it will no longer disclose. Other companies, such as Facebook, give both daily and monthly counts.


Twitter executives said the company is making it a priority to clean up its platform.


We'll increase healthy public conversation, CEO Jack Dorsey said on a call with analysts.


Misleading information is probably the biggest challenge facing us and our industry. This will be a key focus for us.


Tech companies have been stepping up their efforts to remove misinformation, abuse, hate speech and spam.


In Twitter's latest move, announced this week, the company said it will start labeling or even taking down doctored or manipulated photos, audio and videos designed to mislead people.

All that requires more staff, contributing to a 22 percent increase in expenses, to $854 million.


Twitter expects to grow staff company-wide by at least 20 percent in 2020, and expenses will grow about 20 per cent as well.


For the full year, Twitter had net income of $1.47 billion on revenue of $3.46 billion. For the current quarter, Twitter forecasts revenue to come in between $825 million and $885 million.


Dorsey said he wanted Twitter's staff to be less focused on San Francisco, in an indication that he thinks the company should look more to fast-growing international markets.


"Our concentration in San Francisco is not serving us any longer', Dorsey said. "We'll strive to be a far more distributed workforce which will help us improve our execution."


IT Ministry asks social media platforms to maintain database of active mobile numbers for verification purposes


