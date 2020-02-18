Uber partners with Delhi Police for passenger safety via live tracking

Uber's integration with Delhi Police's Himmat app will allow passengers to share their ride information with the cops and ensure a safer journey.

By Press Trust of India
18th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Taxi hailing app Uber on Monday announced its integration with Delhi Police's Himmat app, which would enable passengers to share their ride information with the police for a safer journey.


It will be optional for passengers to share their ride-tracking option with the police, Delhi Police officials said.


Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said the integration with enhanced location services and travel information would help save lives.


Uber
Also Read

Uber forms Uber Money team to strengthen Indian fintech play


"We welcome the use of technology that enables Delhi Police to react more quickly and efficiently during an emergency. With conscious efforts like QR Card distribution among driver partners, we are happy that private partners like Uber are working with us directly in making Delhi safer for all our residents and visitors," Patnaik said.


Uber and Delhi Police distributed over 1,000 Himmat QR Verification Cards to driver partners.


Once a rider scans the QR Card, they can access driver partners' details and vehicle information on the Himmat app, and can report their journey directly to the Delhi Police via the app.


Deputy Commissioner of Police for IGI Airport Sanjay Bhatia said that if a passenger opted for the emergency service, then the passenger's details with live location of the taxi would be shared automatically with the Delhi Police Headquarters.


"The passengers data will remain in our database," Bhatia said.


Uber and Delhi Police will further extend their partnership to expand QR Cards to more drivers on the Uber app along with possible integration of the service with emergency number 112 to the Uber app, Bhatia added.


"We are proud to assist Delhi Police by integrating this tech that will now help them access the exact location of a rider or driver, in case of an emergency. Our partnership is an absolute game-changer, and law enforcement professionals tell us that this can potentially save lives," Uber Head of Cities for India and South Asia Prabhjeet Singh said.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

7 startups propelling India’s drive to a greener future with electric vehicles

Trisha Medhi

How Zoho is enabling InstaSafe to standardise their sales processes and build customised solutions

Jerlin Justus

This home-grown startup revived a 300-year-old tradition to churn Rs 50 lakh in revenue

Sutrishna Ghosh

How the insurance industry can leverage AI to enhance efficiencies

Sameer Dhanrajani
Daily Capsule
Meet the Kolkata-based company that will make set-top boxes for Jio
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm extends payment service partnership with Uber

Press Trust of India

How the insurance industry can leverage AI to enhance efficiencies

Sameer Dhanrajani

Jeff Bezos launches $10B fund to combat climate change

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus creates iPhone supply shortages, set to impact Apple's revenue

Press Trust of India

How Zoho is enabling InstaSafe to standardise their sales processes and build customised solutions

Jerlin Justus

Meet the Kolkata-based company that will make set-top boxes for Jio

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore