Uber forms Uber Money team to strengthen Indian fintech play

Uber Money will also implement new payment methods, enable and build financial compliance tools, leverage smart routing technologies for payment gateways.

By Tarush Bhalla
11th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Uber is now forming its Uber Money, a team of more than 100 technology professionals who will be responsible for the company's global financial products and technology innovations.


Based out of the Hyderabad Tech Centre, this team will be responsible for enabling new global features and improvements, including real-time earnings, updated debit accounts, and debit cards for driver partners, along with Uber Wallet and refreshed Uber credit card for riders. 


The team will also implement new payment methods, enable and build financial compliance tools, leverage smart routing technologies for payment gateways, and apply Uber Artificial Intelligence models for intelligent risk decisions. 


Uber
Also Read

Zomato acquires India operations of Uber Eats


In a statement, Naga Kasu, Engineering Director and Hyderabad Site Lead, Uber said, 


“The Uber Hyderabad Tech Centre has the best fintech talent specialising in risk, payments, financial reporting and analytics platform engineering. Besides engineering, we are investing in growing and scaling data science, analytics, and product management organisations to transform Hyderabad into a full spectrum tech site for Uber.” 


Started in 2014, the ride-hailing major's Hyderabad Engineering Centre builds software products and platforms, focussing on providing a seamless experience to its global community.


In line with Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's pledge to remain committed to India during his October 2019 visit, the company aims to double down on long-term growth at its Hyderabad and Bangalore tech centres.


Besides Hyderabad, the Uber Money team is also present at its San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York, and Amsterdam technology centres.


Earlier in January, Uber said that it is now focussing on safety for both its driver partners and riders, announcing a range of safety features, including RideCheck.


With Ride Check, the company will be able to detect trip irregularities. It also introduced audio recording, which will be rolled out as a pilot in India later this year.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Udaan makes its first investment, infuses $2M in Ahmedabad startup PetPooja

Tarush Bhalla

This menswear brand clocked Rs 2 Cr in just three years by creating custom suits for men

Sutrishna Ghosh

This Bengaluru startup can get you to office in time, and help you make friends along the way

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Tea chain startup Chaayos raises $21.5M led by Think Investments

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Meet this 86-year-old grandma who raps
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Co-living startup HooLiv raises undisclosed amount from Kolte-Patil Family Office

Trisha Medhi

Automobile startup CarDekho offers second ESOP cash out for employees in FY20

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Tea chain startup Chaayos raises $21.5M led by Think Investments

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Furniture rental startup Furlenco raises Rs 16 Cr from Dabur's family office

Sampath Putrevu

How an investor evaluates the technology of an AI startup

Rahul Agarwalla

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Classplus raises $2.5 M from Blume Ventures, Sequoia Surge

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore