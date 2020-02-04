On World Cancer Day, here are 5 inspirational quotes by celebrity cancer survivors

A 2019 study in Journal of Global Oncology revealed that cancer cases in India will double every 20 years. But experts believe that the mind can often do what medicine can't. These inspirational quotes by celebrity survivors show how a positive attitude can help battle the disease.

By Apurva P
4th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, with about one in six deaths linked to the dreaded disease. India's cancer burden has more than doubled over the last 26 years, with the highest increase reported in cases of breast cancer.


The World Health Organisation says that one third of cancer-related are due to the five leading behavioural and dietary risks: high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and alcohol use.


Over the last few years, many celebrities, including Yuvraj Singh, Rishi Kapoor, and Sonali Bendre, have successfully fought cancer, inspiring India with their positive attitude and sunny spirit.


Cancer survivors
Also Read

Diagnosed with cancer at 9, Shivani Charak is now India’s top woman sport climber

These quotes by celebrity cancer survivors show us how the mind can often do what medicine can't.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

Writer and director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been vocal about her struggle with cancer across online and offline platforms. She was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer in 2018. 


Tahira

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

On World Cancer Day last year, she posted on Instagram: “Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self-love, no matter what. I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me.”

Yuvraj Singh

In 2011, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with a non-malignant tumour of the lungs, but further tests revealed cancer. He dealt with his cancer treatment very positively, and made his international comeback in a Twenty20 match the next year.


Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh

He said, “Cancer has taught me a lot of things. Maybe it is the best thing that has happened to me. I can't say right now, but maybe some years down the line, I would realise. When I was undergoing chemotherapy, there were a lot of elderly patients, and that would inspire me. I thought, 'If they can be cured, why can't I be?'”

Manisha Koirala

The Dil Se actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She boldly posted pictures of herself during chemotherapy from a hospital in New York, and candidly admitted that she had gone through several breakdowns during her treatment. After her recovery, she started supporting various NGOs and organisations that help cancer patients.


Manisha

Manisha launched her memoir, 'Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life', in December, 2018.

“Cancer became my teacher. It taught me to seek out help in various aspects influencing my health. It led me to learn yoga and pranayama, and encouraged me to deepen my spiritual understanding by going to Oneness University,” Manisha said.
Also Read

It was difficult to break through the stigma of cancer, especially at work: actor Manisha Koirala on life after

Lisa Ray

The Indian-Canadian actor and philanthropist was detected with multiple myeloma in 2009. Later, she wrote a book, Close To The Bone, where she wrote about her struggles as she battled cancer.


Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray

“In our profession, you can’t go home when you’re sick. You pop medicines and get on with work. In addition, I hadn’t really dealt with the trauma of the accident I was in. What do we do when we don’t want to face something? We keep busy. I did that. Until finally I had to stop, listen to my body, heal, and make changes. In a strange way, I realised it was a time of reckoning. I knew it wasn’t the end of me, I knew I wasn’t going to die, but I also knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” she said.

Anurag Basu

The Barfi! director was told by doctors in 2004 that he had only 50 percent chance of survival when he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, a type of blood cancer. But, he fought the cancer and emerged a winner.


In an interview, he said: “The first step to fight cancer is to be happy. I feel when it comes to fighting cancer, 50 percent cure can be attributed to medication and another 50 percent to will power. One should set small aims. For example, when I was admitted in Tata Memorial, I was unable to walk in my initial days of treatment. I set myself small goals like walking to a chair in the room and gradually increased that to walking across my room. These goals kept me going and built my confidence.”


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Cancer is just a bend in the road, not the end of the road: cancer survivors


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

WeWork hires Sandeep Mathrani as its new CEO

Press Trust of India

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

[The Turning Point] When a ‘batter blast’ led iD Fresh to find a way to make Rs 210 Cr a year

Sindhu Kashyaap

What's next in products, tech, design? Decode at Future of Work

Team YS
Daily Capsule
What's next in products, tech, design? Decode at Future of Work
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Decoding Budget 2020: Startups set to gain from strong emphasis on technology, better operating environment

Thimmaya Poojary

On World Cancer Day, meet 7 startups working to raise awareness and help fight the disease

Sujata Sangwan

Decoding Budget 2020: Cigarettes, cooking oil, other items that will cost more from April

Sohini Mitter

What's next in products, tech, design? Decode at Future of Work

Team YS

How Pune-based nCircle Tech achieved ARR in sub-$10 million bracket and 90 pc user retention after bootstrapping

Sampath Putrevu

Music app Gaana reaches 150 M monthly active users

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore