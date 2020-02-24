How ZEE5’s AdVault tool is boosting brand awareness and engaging customers

In today’s highly competitive market, brands are constantly searching for new ways to reach and engage with their customers. In a diverse country like India, there is no one-size-fits-all formula. Hyper-personalised messaging will be a key differentiator in giving brands an edge. The need for bespoke messaging is further fueled by the rapid penetration of the internet and the adoption of smart devices, which has seen digital advertising gain a significant edge over more traditional media. According to a joint report by the Boston Consulting Group and Google India, digital influence will impact 63 percent of total consumer durables sold in India by 2023, while digitally influenced consumers are set to go up to 55 percent from 29 percent in 2019.

The increasing popularity of digital platforms has also made it crucial for brands to reach out to their audience in a cost-effective manner. ZEE5, India’s largest ConTech brand’s Ad-suite is a world-class Ad:tech stack that allows brands access to a large audience base, helps them build data insights, and explore and adopt innovative ad formats. It was created to be a one-stop solution for digital advertisers and brands aiming to reach out to a quality audience. Technology and data analytics coupled with investments in AI & ML provide innovative solutions to attract and enhance the user experience.





AdVault, the digital advertising tool in ZEE5’s Ad-suite offering, helps brands drive KPIs with a wide selection of curated ad solutions. The tool helps brands effectively engage with ZEE5’s large audience base, which recorded 11.4 million peak DAUs as of December 2019. AdVault helps expand a brand’s reach through multiple ad formats - video, display, masthead, native, and companion, and flexible pricing models such as Cost Per Click (CPC), Cost Per Lead (CPL) and Cost Per Installs (CPI).





Speaking about AdVault, which was launched in September 2019, Taranjeet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, ZEE5 India said, “AdVault underlines our commitment to building ZEE5 as India’s fastest- growing ConTech brand. With AdVault, our brand partners will be able to leverage the dual benefit of big data and creative flexibility. AdVault helps deliver brand KPIs on aspects like Reach, Saliency, Lead Generation and SOV while allowing for segmentation, personalisation and measurability to ensure higher returns on marketing investments. AdVault has been designed to help our brand partners in meeting varied brand and marketing goals.”

Bank of Baroda was one of the brands to benefit by using AdVault to connect with its audience. The pan-India programmatic campaign ran for a day and achieved more impressions than targeted. AdVault uses predictive analysis to better understand customer needs. The campaign achieved over 38.6 million impressions, and the CTR on the masthead/carousel was 1.11 percent.





AdVault leverages programmatic campaigns so brands can target the right viewer on the ZEE5 platform. The tool leverages data to produce actionable insights and customises interactions to maximise engagement. It also uses predictive customer modelling to help brands discover what audiences are looking for. Brands like Bisleri, Uber, Yono SBI, and Fortune Basmati witnessed an 80-85 percent completion rate for video ads. Brand managers can measure the effectiveness of each campaign via Share Of Voice (SOV) and Return on Investment (ROI).





Another brand that benefitted from using AdVault was the leading ride aggregator Uber. A celebrity-endorsed campaign primarily targeting female audiences was run across India. The tool, using the masthead and carousel positions, enabled the brand to expand its reach. The solution ensured maximum customer engagement and successfully earned more eyeballs for the brand. The campaign clocked over 50,000 impressions and a video completion rate of 89.11 percent.





AdVault achieves maximum impact owing to ZEE5’s extensive reach. With over 100+ original shows and films launched across Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada since Feb 2018, there are 80+ originals planned in the next financial year starting April 01, 2020. The platform also witnessed a significant growth since its launch in February 2018, with 100+ million gross downloads on Playstore.