Coronavirus: Exchanges cut trading hours for commodity trading till 5 pm

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, leading stock exchanges cut down trading hours for commodities derivative segment till 5 pm, instead of current practice of allowing it up till midnight.

By Press Trust of India
26th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday cut down trading hours for commodities derivative segment till 5 pm, instead of the current practice of allowing it up till midnight, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.


Trading will begin at 9 am and close at 5 pm and the new timings will be effective from March 30 to April 14, the exchanges said.
sensex
Also Read

Sensex recovers 693 pts amid govt measures to aid coronavirus-hit economy


In separate statements, commodity exchanges – MCX and ICEX – announced about the reduced trading hours.


Commodity markets trade between 10 am and 11.50 pm, while equity markets close at 3.30 pm.


"In view of the novel COVID-19 outbreak, the nationwide lockdown of 21 days and pursuant to discussions with Sebi, it has been decided to revise the trading timings, BSE and NSE said in similar worded circulars.


Narinder Wadhwa, President, Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) said the move will provide great relief to all members amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown.


Earlier, CPAI had requested markets regulator Sebi to cut short the timing as they are not able to keep offices open up till midnight.


Amidst problems faced by stockbrokers and other staff related to market entities in reaching their offices due to a nationwide lockdown to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday asked all the states and union territories to allow such personnel to commute to their workplaces for the smooth functioning of the capital markets.


However, the home ministry said capital and debt market entities notified by Sebi will be exempted from such closure.


Accordingly, the regulator-notified entities exempted from the nationwide closure are stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, custodians, mutual funds, asset management companies, stockbrokers, trading members, clearing members, depositories participants, registrar, and share transfer agents.


Besides, credit rating agencies, debenture trustees, foreign portfolio investors, portfolio managers, alternative investment funds and investment advisers have also been exempted.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mahindra & Mahindra to ready ventilator prototype in 3 days, plans to price it at Rs 7500

Press Trust of India

Walmart to sync Indian MSMEs to global sourcing programme

Vishal Krishna

4 actions every entrepreneur must take in order to tide over coronavirus slowdown

Agnelorajesh Athaide

Launched from a 2 BHK apartment, this Pune-based startup now makes Rs 1 Cr revenue

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
India's consumption patterns in the time of coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Lockdown: Community kitchens feeding hungry, needy in Kerala

Press Trust of India

Mahindra & Mahindra to ready ventilator prototype in 3 days, plans to price it at Rs 7500

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus impact to bring more worries for Indian banks: Fitch

Press Trust of India

4 actions every entrepreneur must take in order to tide over coronavirus slowdown

Agnelorajesh Athaide

Coronavirus: Need COVID-19 related assistance? Here is a list of helpline numbers in India

Shreya Ganguly

[Funding alert] QTalk raises $1.6M from Accel India, Lightspeed Venture Partners

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru