Vedanta announces Rs 100 Cr fund to fight coronavirus pandemic

Metals and mining giant Vedanta will set up a Rs 100 crore fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The money will be used to provide preventive healthcare to daily wage workers, company employees, and contract workers.

By Press Trust of India
23rd Mar 2020
Metals and mining giant Vedanta on Sunday announced setting up of a Rs 100 crore fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak.


The fund will be utilised to provide preventive healthcare to daily wage workers, company employees, and contract workers in and around various plants of the company, Vedanta said.


"I commit Rs 100 crore towards fighting the pandemic. We will increase the corpus, if the need arises," said Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta Resources.


Coronavirus
Coronavirus deaths surge past 13,000 as one billion people are confined to homes


As part of other measures, Vedanta said the company would not cut salaries or fire any of its staff, including temporary workers, during this crisis period.


The company has also decided to provide a special one-time insurance to cover Vedanta's employees and their families against COVID-19.


Further, all mobile health vans in operational areas will aid in preventive healthcare and each business unit will contribute towards the livelihood of daily wage earners around plant locations like tea sellers and vegetable vendors.


The fund will cater to livelihood of daily wage workers, employees and contract workers, preventive health care and provide timely help to communities in and around various plant locations.


Anil added, "The world is currently putting up a spirited fighting against COVID-19. It is critical that corporate houses should assist the government in the fight against this deadly virus by contributing to the best of their ability so that the nation has adequate resources to take care of its citizens and provide both medical and financial assistance."


Vedanta is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

