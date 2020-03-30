Coronavirus: Steelbird Helmets to provide free ambulances to COVID-19 impacted patients, free meals to labourers

Steelbird Helmets has offered free ambulance service in the Baddi district of Himachal Pradesh for COVID-19 suspects and patients. The company is Asia’s largest helmet maker and has six manufacturing facilities in India, the largest of which is in Baddi.





It has also set up a dedicated helpline number (+91-9805999227) for stranded people in the district. Steelbird has also provided free helmets to law enforcement authorities in the area. The company has confirmed that it will provide meals to its workers, as well as other labourers in the district. Besides, it is distributing food kits to its factory workers. These kits contain 10 kg of flour, five kilograms of rice, and two kilograms of pulses.









Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, Rajiv Kapur, Managing Director of Steelbird, said, “It is needless to mention that COVID-19 has by now, become a global calamity that has engulfed in its destructive logic many countries, including India. COVID-19 has been one of the most challenging tasks in the human race to date, and the World is going through a tough time as it has been spreading rapidly. And therefore, emergency resources are extremely important at this moment. We are all ready to help the stranded people.”





Steelbird’s manufacturing facility at Baddi is spread across 1.55 lakh square feet and has an installed capacity of 22,000 helmets per day. The company, in October 2019, confirmed its expansion plans which will increase the total area to six lakh square feet, which in turn, will help expand its installed capacity to 45,000 helmets every day.





The COVID-19 pandemic case count has crossed 7.38 lakh and has led to over 38,000 fatalities around the world. India, like several European nations, is currently under a 21-day lockdown, which will continue till April 14, 2020. The number of cases in the country currently stands at 1,071 people, including 29 deaths, according to Worldometer, a real-time population tracker.





(Edited by Suman Singh)