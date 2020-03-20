Coronavirus wrap: Take a look at YourStory's complete coverage for March 20

The coronavirus outbreak has reached almost every continent in the world, wreaking havoc across Europe and North America and forcing some countries to lockdown.





According to Worldometer, the total number of coronavirus cases across the world have crossed 250,000, with over 10,000 deaths being reported. In India, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 223 according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and five deaths have been reported.





On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'Janata Curfew', a citizen's lockdown, and encouraged citizens to work from home, practice social distancing, and wash hands to avoid the spread of the disease.









Meanwhile, many states have taken a slew of measures to curb the spread. Delhi government has ordered the closure of all malls, dine-in restaurants, as well as public and private schools. Kerala government announced a Rs 20,000 crore financial package which includes Rs 500 crore health package and Rs 2,000 crore loans, and free ration.





Many startups have also come forward with innovations and announcement to aid the healthcare sector. Bengaluru-based mfine has developed an AI-powered tool dedicated to checking flu-like symptoms and those suspected to have COVID-19. Ahmedabad-based CoSara Diagnostics became the first startup to receive a license to manufacture RT-PCR COVID-19 test kits. Chennai-based Trivitron Healthcare has also developed cost-effective PCR test kits for easier testing.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage of how the Indian startup system is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak:





(Edited by Suman Singh)