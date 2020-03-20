Coronavirus wrap: Take a look at YourStory's complete coverage for March 20

According to Worldometer, the total number of coronavirus cases across the world have crossed 250,000, with more than 10,000 deaths being reported.

By Kanishk Singh
20th Mar 2020
The coronavirus outbreak has reached almost every continent in the world, wreaking havoc across Europe and North America and forcing some countries to lockdown.


According to Worldometer, the total number of coronavirus cases across the world have crossed 250,000, with over 10,000 deaths being reported. In India, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 223 according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and five deaths have been reported.


On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'Janata Curfew', a citizen's lockdown, and encouraged citizens to work from home, practice social distancing, and wash hands to avoid the spread of the disease.


coronavirus
Portable AI device can use coughing sounds to monitor COVID-19 trends


Meanwhile, many states have taken a slew of measures to curb the spread. Delhi government has ordered the closure of all malls, dine-in restaurants, as well as public and private schools. Kerala government announced a Rs 20,000 crore financial package which includes Rs 500 crore health package and Rs 2,000 crore loans, and free ration.


Many startups have also come forward with innovations and announcement to aid the healthcare sector. Bengaluru-based mfine has developed an AI-powered tool dedicated to checking flu-like symptoms and those suspected to have COVID-19. Ahmedabad-based CoSara Diagnostics became the first startup to receive a license to manufacture RT-PCR COVID-19 test kits. Chennai-based Trivitron Healthcare has also developed cost-effective PCR test kits for easier testing.


Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage of how the Indian startup system is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak:


Mfine sets up AI tool to help doctors and patients check COVID-19 without stepping out


Ahmedabad-based startup becomes first Indian licencee to develop Covid-19 testing kits


Startups and SMEs mull over cutting costs to battle coronavirus impact, says survey


Locate coronavirus testing labs and treatment centres with MapmyIndia


Chennai-based Trivitron Healthcare develops COVID-19 PCR test kit for easier testing


Nipah virus outbreak helped Asimov Robotics build robots in Kerala for COVID-19


Disney Plus rollout in India on hold amid coronavirus scare


Coronavirus: Narendra Modi government creates WhatsApp helpdesk

Other highlights:

COVID-19’s impact on the execution of contracts, and how to mitigate it


Kerala to open ‘Corona care homes’ to confront COVID-19 spread


Coronavirus impact: Fitch cuts India's growth to 5.1 pc for FY21, says world economy in recession


Govt working on a financial package for sectors impacted by coronavirus


Coronavirus pandemic to leave behind a global recession: Anand Mahindra


COVID-19: To test or not to test


Audiobooks in the time of Social Distancing


(Edited by Suman Singh)

