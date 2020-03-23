COVID-19: Reliance Jio offers double data in 4G and broadband plans to ease remote working

Reliance Jio wants to make remote-working smooth for its users. JioFiber and Jio 4G users stand to gain access to double data in their existing plans.

By Sohini Mitter
23rd Mar 2020
With work-from-home becoming a mass reality, and one that could last for the next quarter at least, it is imperative for people to stay connected at all times.


To ensure that users avoid internet outages and connectivity crunch, India's leading telco Reliance Jio is doubling its data offering across all existing plans.


Existing users of JioFiber (broadband) and Jio 4G (mobile) stand to gain access to additional data at no extra cost. New users, meanwhile, will be offered Basic JioFiber broadband connectivity (10 Mbps) "wherever it is geographically feasible, without any service charges".


Reliance Jio

Jio will be giving away home gateway routers with a minimum refundable deposit so that everyone can stay connected with friends, families, colleagues, businesses, and communities while maintaining social distance.


For 4G subscribers, besides providing add-on data vouchers, Jio will also be bundling non-Jio voice calling minutes at no additional cost.


Reliance Industries shared in a statement:


"Jio is ensuring that its mobility services are up and running at all times with the deployment of essential teams on rotation across the country. This initiative will enable Indian citizens to stay safe while staying connected and productive, allowing for remote working, remote learning, remote engagement and remote care."


reliance industries mukesh ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio is also combining its digital capabilities with Microsoft Teams to enable individuals, students, educational and healthcare institutions to go on with their professional lives while still practising social distancing.


Corporate employees who are working from home will gain access to features like remote audio and video meetings, file-sharing, screen-sharing, remote collaboration on documents, unlimited messaging, scheduling, chat and search app capabilities, and more.


The Jio-Microsoft collaboration will also "enable students and teachers to go beyond video calling to scheduling classroom sessions, document and screen sharing and informal chat channels for real-time doubt clarification," Reliance added.


Last month, Jio-owned conversational AI startup Haptik had launched a WhatsApp chatbot MyGov Corona Helpdesk — in association with the government. The tool addresses queries around the COVID-19 outbreak in real time.



(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

