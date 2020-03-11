DST sanctioned Rs 7.25 Cr to IIT Mandi, to establish Technology Innovation Hub

IIT Mandi's TIH will focus on human-computer interaction (HCI) research. The projects will mostly study the interaction between humans (users) and entrepreneurship.

By Debolina Biswas
11th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

As a part of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), the Department of Science and Technology (DST) announced on Wednesday, March 11, that it is has sanctioned Rs 7.25 crore to IIT Mandi, to establish a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at the institute, in Himachal Pradesh.


Science and technological rights holder

IIT Mandi will establish a Technology Innovation Hub that will focus on human-computer interaction research

Also Read

IIT Mandi innovation could possibly eliminate organic pollutants and oils from rivers


TIH will focus on human-computer interaction (HCI) research. The projects will mostly involve designing and developing computer technology (interfaces), and study the interaction between humans (users) and entrepreneurship, and collaborate with other leading institutes.


Varun Dutt, Principal Investigator, TIH said:


"The TIH provides exciting opportunities for IIT Mandi to become a world leader in HCI and allied areas, where national research has been nascent.”


Varun is also an Associate Professor at the School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, and School of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Mandi.


TIH will be developing tools, education material, hands-on experiments with specialised tool kits, and connect with existing innovation ecosystems. It will inter-link with different stakeholders and connect with other initiatives of the Government of India by providing an innovation platform for schools, colleges and advanced technical training institutes in the targeted areas. The deliverables include — technology, human resource and skill development, international collaboration, and entrepreneurship and startup.


IIT Mandi

Elevated view of IIT Mandi

Also Read

IIT Mandi team innovates eco-friendly fibre-reinforced plastics from jute and kenaf through microwave energy


The entrepreneurship and startup deliverable will create a startup ecosystem by working with the technology-business incubator of IIT Mandi called Catalyst. Launched in 2016, IIT Mandi's Catalyst is the first Technology Business Incubator in Himachal Pradesh. 


Arnav Bhavsar, Co-Principal Investigator, TIH and Associate Professor, School of Computer and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi, said in a release:


“In line with the culture at IIT Mandi of collaborative research and nurturing entrepreneurship, the TIH will further enable significant strides by the institute in industry collaboration and in the development of indigenous technology.”


Enabling Women of Kamand Valley (EWOK) is another innovative programme run by IIT Mandi, which focuses on imparting skills training to rural women to enable them to start village-scale businesses. 


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How fintech startups drive adoption of digital payments in Bharat

Rohit Kumar

PhonePe attracts 40M users, processes transactions worth over Rs 7,000 Cr within 48 hours of bouncing back

Tarush Bhalla

Coronavirus impact: Mukesh Ambani no longer Asia's richest man; Jeff Bezos loses $7B in a day

Sohini Mitter

These urban farming startups are going the extra mile to bring organic food to your table

Suman Singh
Daily Capsule
How coronavirus will impact smartphone sales
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How fintech startups drive adoption of digital payments in Bharat

Rohit Kumar

We do not suffer from FOMO: Stellaris Venture Partners

Shradha Sharma

[Funding alert] Cloud kitchen startup BigSpoon Foods raises $200K from Urmin Family Office, Lemonade Ventures, LetsVenture, others

Sujata Sangwan

Future of Work 2020: Getting better outcomes with better outputs

Anju Ann Mathew

Measures to prevent coronavirus may dent economic growth by up to 2 pc pts: Barclays

Press Trust of India

It’s time to #BridgetheGap to build an equal world

Siddhesh Raut

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Mar 14 2020

Europe India Fintech Summit 2020

Bengaluru
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai