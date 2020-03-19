Coronavirus: FHRAI asks members to follow govt guidelines rigorously

By Press Trust of India
19th Mar 2020
Apex hospitality industry body Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations Of India (FHRAI) on Wednesday asked its members to adhere to the instructions issued by government authorities on containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.


It advised the members to maintain stringent checks and hygiene standards, FHRAI said in a statement, adding it does not advocate shutting down of restaurants unless there is any specific directive from local authorities in this regard.


"The Federation has members across the country and we are not asking anyone to shut down their establishments. But yes, we are insisting that everyone who is open to business be extremely aware and vigilant and that they take all the precautionary measures, and follow the directives by local authorities," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.
FoodTech
Also Read

RBI to inject Rs 10,000 Cr liquidity into market to deal with coronavirus fallout


FHRAI has been issuing updated advisories to the members, as received from the Ministry of Health, and has asked them to follow the precautionary measures and guidelines rigorously, he added.


The guidelines prescribe preventive measures with regards to safety of staff, diners and tourists in their premises, the statement said.


"We have advised member establishments that the staff and customers be thoroughly screened. Anyone indicating symptoms of cough, cold, flu be immediately sent for medical check up to the nearest government hospital," FHRAI Jt Honorary Secretary Pradeep Shetty said.


Over the last couple of months, hotels and restaurants are facing a catastrophic situation with revenues plunging drastically, FHRAI said.


Earlier in August 2019, the associations had asked food service aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy to review their discounting schemes and engage in a dialogue for addressing restaurant owners' issues.


The Federation also warned food aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy, Nearbuy, Dineout Prius Heights, EazyDiner, and Magicpin of nationwide protests if they continue with their practices and schemes.


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

