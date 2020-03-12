Flipkart staff asked to work from home for 3 days as precaution against coronavirus

In light of the coronavirus outbreak globally and cases reported in Bengaluru, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has asked its employees to work from home for three days, starting Wednesday, and this also includes its group businesses – Myntra and PhonePe.





The Flipkart Group, with its headquarters in Bengaluru, has proactively taken this step. A spokesperson of Flipkart said,





“At the Flipkart Group, we are focused on prioritising the health and well-being of our employees, wishmasters, customers, and sellers. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are communicating with our stakeholders.”









The company has issued a ban on all non-essential domestic and international business travel and are encouraging employees who may have returned from international travel to work from home for 14 days.

Bengaluru has reported cases of coronavirus or Covid-19 with employees from Dell and Mindtree. This has prompted many companies to come out with more flexible work options for their employees.





Flipkart said it is promoting the use of video conferences for meetings, including job interviews, and are temporarily avoiding events and training programmes that require large gatherings as a precautionary measure.





The Karnataka government has also asked all the companies, especially technology companies, to restrict the travel movements of its employees, especially to international destinations.





For the startup ecosystem, the coronavirus scare will be a tough challenge, especially for those companies which are B2C focused and requires engagement with third-party service providers. In fact, Paytm had closed its offices for sanitising purposes after one of its employee in Gurugram had tested positive.





Flipkart said it has organised awareness sessions for its supply chain and logistics network through simple precautionary measures.





“We are providing all our wishmasters sanitisers and other required equipment to use while they are on the go, and are keeping track of impacted areas to minimize their exposure. Wishmasters who are unwell are being advised to rest with all assurance of medical support,” the company said.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)