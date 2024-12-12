Equentis Wealth Advisory Services has launched the Equentis Angel Fund, its first Category I Alternative Investment Fund, with a target corpus of Rs 500 crore ($60 million) to support early-stage, high-growth Indian startups.

The fund will invest Rs 4–10 crore ($500K–$1.2 million) in Pre-Series A and Bridge-to-Series A startups with a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of Rs 8,000 crore ($1 billion) and strong growth potential.

It plans to invest in 40-50 startups over the next 18-24 months, focusing on themes such as Defence, ConsumerTech, DeepTech, LogiTech, FinTech, and AI, it said in a statement.

“Furthering our mission to democratise wealth creation, we have added Equentis Angel Fund, offering a broader financial ecosystem that fosters sustainable growth for both investors and entrepreneurs. This fund embodies our commitment to empower startups and driving meaningful contributions to India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem while creating lasting value for all stakeholders,” Manish Goel, Founder & Managing Director of Equentis Wealth Advisory Services Limited, said.

Founded in 2015, Equentis Wealth Advisory Services Limited is a SEBI-registered investment advisory firm known for its research-driven, scientific approach to stock selection and long-term wealth creation under the brand “Research & Ranking.” It offers tailored investment solutions for retail and high-net-worth individuals while promoting financial literacy through initiatives like Informed InvestoRR.

With over 400 professionals and offices in Mumbai, Noida, and Bengaluru, Equentis serves 50,000+ subscribers across India, emphasising education and accessibility in wealth creation.

It plans to expand its impact by partnering with similar funds, boutique/mid-market i-banks, startup accelerators, and incubators.

Recently, Equentis invested in Yatnavat Technologies Private Limited, a LogiTech startup under the OORJAA brand.