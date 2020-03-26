FM announces Rs 31,000 crore fund for construction workers

The FM said this fund is aimed at supporting and assisting the construction workers so that they "stay at home and don’t expose themselves to the risk because everything has come to a halt."

By Bhavya Kaushal
26th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for women, poor people, and construction workers to combat the impact of the coronavirus outbreak which has already led to a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days.


Nirmala announced that the Government of India will pay Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution of 12 percent each for employee and employer (24 percent) for the next three months. This is for companies in the organised sector having up to 100 employees with around 90 percent of the employees drawing a salary below Rs 15,000.
Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Also Read

Coronavirus: Demand soars, but Bigbasket, Grofers, Ninjacart, and Dunzo run into roadblocks


The Finance Minister also announced that the provident fund scheme regulations will be amended to allot a non-refundable advance to workers. These workers can draw 75 percent of the amount from the fund.


This will benefit 4.8 crore workers registered with EPF, said Nirmala.


Nirmala also announced a welfare fund for building and other construction workers to the tune of Rs 31,000 crore. She said that directions would be given to the state government on the utilisation of this fund to support and assist the construction workers so that they "stay at home and don’t expose themselves to the risk because everything has come to a halt." 


This scheme will apparently benefit 3.5 crore registered building and construction workers.


Coronovirus cases in India reached 640+ today with 18 deaths. Currently, the maximum cases are in Maharashtra, followed by Kerala and Karnataka.



(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mahindra & Mahindra to ready ventilator prototype in 3 days, plans to price it at Rs 7500

Press Trust of India

Walmart to sync Indian MSMEs to global sourcing programme

Vishal Krishna

4 actions every entrepreneur must take in order to tide over coronavirus slowdown

Agnelorajesh Athaide

Launched from a 2 BHK apartment, this Pune-based startup now makes Rs 1 Cr revenue

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
India's consumption patterns in the time of coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Lockdown: Community kitchens feeding hungry, needy in Kerala

Press Trust of India

Mahindra & Mahindra to ready ventilator prototype in 3 days, plans to price it at Rs 7500

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus impact to bring more worries for Indian banks: Fitch

Press Trust of India

4 actions every entrepreneur must take in order to tide over coronavirus slowdown

Agnelorajesh Athaide

Coronavirus: Need COVID-19 related assistance? Here is a list of helpline numbers in India

Shreya Ganguly

[Funding alert] QTalk raises $1.6M from Accel India, Lightspeed Venture Partners

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru