[Funding alert] Consultancy startup Spaciya Advisors raises $500K in pre-Series A round

Noida-based consultancy startup Spaciya Advisors on Monday announced it has raised $500,000 in pre-Series A round from angel investor and serial entrepreneur Alok Garg. An IIT Roorkee and Thapar Institute alumnus, Alok has invested in many real estate startups in India. He will now be a strategic investor in Spaciya Advisors, and take up the role of Director - Operations.





Spaciya said it will utilise the funding to expand to newer regions, build its brand through collaborative marketing, and make technological advancements.





Commenting on the funding, Ajit Panda, Founder and CEO, Spaciya Advisors, said,





“The funds will be utilised to expand our existing market reach from Delhi and NCR to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other parts of the country, for team expansion with regional expertise and branding and marketing."

"We will also focus on the technological advancements to make our platform AI-powered, which will improve online customer experience, loyalty, and brand reputation," he added.





Ajit Panda, Founder & CEO, Spaciya Advisors





Founded in 2016 by Ajit Panda, Spaciya works on data analytics, research, and market intelligence. The market intelligence has helped the company to introduce the office lease SPY REPORT, which is custom-tailored for any startup or corporate to know the inside information before they decide to take a new office.





Spaciya deals in B2B commercial real estate segment – office and retail spaces, factories, and warehouses, with professional delivery and regional expertise. It claims to have catered to the clients in various domains such as staffing, consulting, banking, media houses, IT, logistics, training, telecom, manufacturing, etc.





“We are reinforcing our commitment to the Indian startup ecosystem and my primary focus is the Indian real estate startup domain as it is one of the most growing sectors in our country. Investing in Spaciya, which is in the progressive phase to transform the commercial real estate leasing landscape in India, will ascertain the growth of the segment to the next level," said Alok Garg.





