Vadodara-based electric vehicle maker Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility expects 30-35% of sales volume to come from electric three-wheelers going forward.

The company also said it is aiming to close the current financial year with up to 42,000 units in sales.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has expanded its product portfolio under the Joy-e-rik and Joy-e-bike business with two new launches in the passenger segment and two for the commercial segment. It has also unveiled a high-speed electric two-wheeler.

"Three-wheeler sales, we are expecting, to contribute 30-35% in our overall vehicle sales," Akhtar Khatri, Director for Sales and Strategy, told reporters during a media interaction.

The company is looking to sell 35,000-40,000 two-wheelers, besides 2,000 three-wheelers, this fiscal, while the target for the next financial year (FY26) is to sell 50,000 units of electric two-wheelers and 10,000 electric three-wheelers.

Wardwizard also said the current production capacity stands at 1.20 lakh units per annum for e-two-wheelers and 60,000 units annually for e-three-wheelers.

The high-speed electric scooter Nemo, priced at Rs 99,000 (ex-showroom) is designed for urban roads, offers three drive modes—eco, sport, and hyper. It is equipped with a 72V, 40Ah lithium-ion (NMC) battery with Smart BMS for extended life and performance, the company said.

The company claimed that Nemo offers a running cost as low as 17 paisa per km.

The company also announced the booking of the e-scooter and has offered an introductory price of Rs 98,000 till next month.

The passenger segment e-three-wheeler Joy-e-rick, which comes at a starting price of Rs 3.85 lakh (ex-showroom), comes equipped with a 10.24 kw Lithium-ion battery, a top speed of 50 km and a range of 150 km on a full charge, as per the company.

The passenger e-rickshaw Joy Bandhu is powered by a 48V BLDC motor and delivers a peak power of 1.59 kW, while the 7.2 kW lead-acid battery pack provides a range of 100-120 km per charge. Its price range starts at Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom), Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility said.

The e-three-wheeler for the cargo segment has been priced at Rs 4.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and the e-rickshaw (for the cargo segment) at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, it said.

"Our new models, under both business verticals, mark a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing India's transition to green and eco-friendly mobility," said Chairman and Managing Director Yatin Gupte.