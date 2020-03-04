[Funding alert] Ecommerce startup Soxytoes raises investment from Gurugram-based angel network

Ecommerce startup Soxytoes will use the funds for digital marketing, increasing its kiosk network, expanding into international markets, and launching new product lines.

By Apurva P
4th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Socks ecommerce startup Soxytoes has raised an undisclosed round of investment from Gurugram-based angel network.


According to a statement released by the startup, the investment will be deployed by Soxytoes for digital marketing, increasing its kiosk network, expanding into international markets, and launching new product lines such as personalised and kids socks.


Soxytoes

Vidushi Kanoria and Aayush Goenka

Also Read

How 21-year-old Anusha Jain took over her father’s boring socks brand to clock 1.5x growth


Commenting on the investment, Vidushi Kanoria, Co-Founder of Soxytoes, said,


“While innovation has in some way or the other tweaked our clothes and accessories, socks have remained neglected. Soxytoes addressed this space and our ‘noticeable’ socks are transformational, and an orbit-shifting innovation. We have a cutting-edge product line which is customised according to each use case. We have been able to disrupt a previously sober and boring category and the funding will help us expand our brand presence. We also aim to launch a new product line, among other things.” 

Launched in 2018 by Vidushi Kanoria and Aayush Goenka, Soxytoes is an omnichannel brand that sells noticeable socks, performance enhancing athletic socks, health socks for diabetics, no shows, and socks especially engineered for travel. Its range of products are claimed to be pure cotton-based, infused with the goodness of natural essential oils, with the help of micro-encapsulation technology. Besides fragrances like lime, green apple, and fragrant sandalwood it also offers infusions of cooling and energising mint oils and aloe vera to help soften and moisturise the feet.


Sorabh Agarwal, angel Investor and ex-SMD, Copal Amba (acquired by Moody’s Analytics), said,

Soxytoes has a disruptive product line and addresses an area which is largely neglected. From youngsters to people with ailments such as diabetes, a very simple thing like a pair of socks can have a lasting impact. This idea resonated with us and we are happy to support the brand in their expansion.”


Since inception, Soxytoes claims to have sold over one lakh pairs across various online and offline channels including through its own website. Other channels include ecommerce marketplaces like Myntra and Amazon, apart from kiosks in leading malls and pop-ups at events such as Lil flea and Comicon.


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Tax filing startup ClearTax makes its second acquisition in 6 months with Karvy’s GST services unit

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Arya raises $6M pre-Series B round from Omnivore, LGT Lightstone Aspada

Sindhu Kashyaap

From shop owner to an entrepreneur earning Rs 60 lakhs as a Flipkart seller, this former banking professional has cracked the secret to success

Sindhu MV

ByteDance launches first-of-its-kind social music streaming app Resso

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
The story of Gunjan Patidar, CTO of Zomato
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

What big companies are doing to keep their employees safe as coronavirus spreads

Sujata Sangwan

ByteDance launches first-of-its-kind social music streaming app Resso

Sohini Mitter

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli-backed Digit Insurance launches policy for coronavirus cover

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Arya raises $6M pre-Series B round from Omnivore, LGT Lightstone Aspada

Sindhu Kashyaap

Future of Work 2020: Here's what you need to develop products for space

Krishna Reddy

Tax filing startup ClearTax makes its second acquisition in 6 months with Karvy’s GST services unit

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore