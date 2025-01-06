Consint.AI, a GenAI-driven healthcare technology startup, recently raised Rs 5 crore in a seed funding round led by Equanimity Ventures and Seafund.

The newly raised funds will bolster product enhancements, sales expansion, and the development of advanced Generative AI features, supporting broader market penetration, including the US.

Established in 2020 by Ashish Chaturvedi, with co-founder Swadeep Singh joining later, the company makes makes AI enabled tools to monitor payments and streamline claims processing.

"At Consint, we are pioneering GenAI-driven platforms like CIPHR.ai and Risk.ai to solve complex challenges in healthcare transactions and personalized care. Our focus remains on advancing our Generative AI capabilities to drive innovation, deliver impactful solutions, and empower businesses globally to achieve seamless operations and value-based care. This funding accelerates our mission to lead the charge in AI-powered healthcare transformation," Ashish Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO, Consint.

Its flagship solutions include Risk.ai and CIPHR.ai, which optimize insurance transactions, mitigate fraud, and enhance patient management. CIPHR.ai, specifically designed for hospitals, leverages GenAI to provide point-of-care intelligence, streamline claims processing, and support critical patient care. These solutions are deployed across India, the Middle East, and Africa.

The company said it has already secured over Rs 10 crore in multi-year contracts with insurance providers and hospitals, demonstrating strong market traction and validation.

"Consint.AI’s laser sharp focus on solving the problem of healthcare Insurance claims processing and fraud detection improving performance of Insurance and Healthcare institutions is a multi-billion dollar problem to solve and we believe that we have the necessary expertise and network to help the company grow and reach its ambitions," Manoj Agarwal, Managing Partner, Seafund, said.