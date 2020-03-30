Gautam Adani gives Rs 100 Cr to PM Fund to fight coronavirus

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Sunday announced a Rs 100 crore contribution by his group's philanthropy arm to the Prime Minister's Fund to fight coronavirus outbreak.

By Press Trust of India
30th Mar 2020
Adani joins the Tata Group, Reliance Industries, and other corporates who have come forward to make contribution to fight the unprecedented crisis.


"Adani Foundation is humbled to contribute Rs 100 crore to the #PMcaresfund in this hour of India's battle against #COVID19," Adani tweeted.
Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, Chairman and Founder, Adani Group

Coronavirus: Ratan Tata commits Rs 500 Cr to fight COVID-19


Infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group, he said, "will further contribute additional resources to support the government and fellow citizens in these testing times".


On Saturday, Tata Sons and Tata Trusts had contributed Rs 1,500 crore for the same cause. In a social media post, Ratan Tata, Chairman of the Tata Trusts, said that at this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time.


"In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face," he said.


Previously, Reliance Industries had made an initial contribution of Rs 5 crore besides opening India's first Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai, as also giving free meals through NGOs to the needy and fuel to emergency vehicles transporting infected patients.


JSW Group on Sunday donated Rs 100 crore to the PM Fund.


"Ongoing #COVID19 crisis calls for the entire nation to fight as one collective force. We hope that our contribution to the #PMCaresFund will ably support the govt & the heroes on the frontlines. We're with you all the way! #GoodnessNeverStops," Adani Group said retweeting its founder chairman's tweet.


Mankind Pharma has pledged Rs 51 crore to the Delhi CM Relief Fund.


The Bajaj Group has also announced a Rs 100 crore aid for the fight against COVID-19. This amount will be divided into various verticals with a major part earmarked for food and shelter to daily wage workers and homeless families.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

