India's consumption patterns in the time of coronavirus

People have stacked up on tea, coffee, baby food, soaps, and sauces. It's the kirana stores that are doing well as opposed to large retail stores.





Remote working is the new normal in a post-coronavirus world. Zoom's sudden spike is testimony to that. But, collaboration software goes way beyond that.





Swapan Rajdev (L), Aakrit Vaish (R).

We take a closer look at conversational AI startup Haptik, which builds chatbots that companies can deploy on websites, apps, and other applications.





It had temporarily suspended operations due to lack of clarity on ecommerce companies resuming operations due to coronavirus lockdown.





The actors of Akshat Drama Group putting up a streetplay.

Flat and Flatmates is now focussing on finding shelter for beggars, homeless people, and daily wagers during the coronavirus lockdown.





Amid the coronavirus crisis and country-wide lockdown, as people scramble for essential goods, disturbing reports of police brutality have emerged.





Consumption of digital content has gone up manifold as people are forced to stay indoors to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.





Online learning has widened the scope of education, going beyond metro cities in India to offer education to students in local languages.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!