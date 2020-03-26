India's consumption patterns in the time of coronavirus

People have stacked up on tea, coffee, baby food, soaps, and sauces. It's the kirana stores that are doing well as opposed to large retail stores.

By Team YS
26th Mar 2020
How India consumed amidst COVID-19

consumption_capsule

People have stacked up on tea, coffee, baby food, soaps, and sauces. It's the kirana stores that are doing well as opposed to large retail stores.


Remote working tools you need

remote working

Remote working is the new normal in a post-coronavirus world. Zoom's sudden spike is testimony to that. But, collaboration software goes way beyond that.


How Haptik evolved its offerings

Haptik

Swapan Rajdev (L), Aakrit Vaish (R).

We take a closer look at conversational AI startup Haptik, which builds chatbots that companies can deploy on websites, apps, and other applications.


Flipkart resumes delivery services

Flipkart

It had temporarily suspended operations due to lack of clarity on ecommerce companies resuming operations due to coronavirus lockdown.


A Facebook group helping the homeless

Street Play

The actors of Akshat Drama Group putting up a streetplay.

Flat and Flatmates is now focussing on finding shelter for beggars, homeless people, and daily wagers during the coronavirus lockdown.


Delivery personnel beaten up by police

india lockdown

Amid the coronavirus crisis and country-wide lockdown, as people scramble for essential goods, disturbing reports of police brutality have emerged.


YouTube, Netflix, Facebook reduce bit rate

netflix

Consumption of digital content has gone up manifold as people are forced to stay indoors to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.


How students are learning in Indian languages

edtech

Online learning has widened the scope of education, going beyond metro cities in India to offer education to students in local languages.


How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? and how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

