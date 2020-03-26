India's consumption patterns in the time of coronavirus
People have stacked up on tea, coffee, baby food, soaps, and sauces. It's the kirana stores that are doing well as opposed to large retail stores.
How India consumed amidst COVID-19
Remote working tools you need
Remote working is the new normal in a post-coronavirus world. Zoom's sudden spike is testimony to that. But, collaboration software goes way beyond that.
How Haptik evolved its offerings
We take a closer look at conversational AI startup Haptik, which builds chatbots that companies can deploy on websites, apps, and other applications.
Flipkart resumes delivery services
It had temporarily suspended operations due to lack of clarity on ecommerce companies resuming operations due to coronavirus lockdown.
A Facebook group helping the homeless
Flat and Flatmates is now focussing on finding shelter for beggars, homeless people, and daily wagers during the coronavirus lockdown.
Delivery personnel beaten up by police
Amid the coronavirus crisis and country-wide lockdown, as people scramble for essential goods, disturbing reports of police brutality have emerged.
YouTube, Netflix, Facebook reduce bit rate
Consumption of digital content has gone up manifold as people are forced to stay indoors to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.
How students are learning in Indian languages
Online learning has widened the scope of education, going beyond metro cities in India to offer education to students in local languages.
