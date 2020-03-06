Meet the Indian women behind Amazon Alexa
Amazon Alexa is everywhere, especially in India. But did you know these six women are the brains behind the beloved voice assistant?
- +0
- +0
Meet the Indian women behind Amazon Alexa
Amazon Alexa is everywhere, especially in India. But did you know these six women are the brains behind the beloved voice assistant?
Why financial inclusion is a must in India
Ravi Garikipati, Founder and CEO of Davinta Financial Services, focusses on the challenges and opportunities regarding financial inclusion.
Startup employees may lose money with new ESOP laws
In a bid to provide relief to startups, the government proposed to defer the exercise tax on ESOPs. But it may yield very little and even result in losses.
This 18-year-old athlete never procrastinates
Sanjana Ramesh’s love for basketball began when she was just 12. In 2017, she also led the Indian girls’ team at the Asia Cup.
How Bharatanatyam helps build leadership skills
Swati Biswas has held several CFO roles. She says that Bharatanatyam has helped hone her leadership skills.
Startups need to focus more on team efficiency
Anirban Das of Dunzo, Viral Mehta of Pocket Aces, and Shivangi Srivastava of KhataBook on the critical factors behind scaling a startup.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0