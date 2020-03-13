[Funding alert] Orios, LetsVenture, others invest in Indore-based startup Anaxee Digital Runner

Indore-based Anaxee Digital Runner has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Orios Venture Partners, with participation from LetsVenture, Keiretsu Forum, GAIN, and Swan Angel Network.





In a statement, Govind Agrawal, Co-founder of Anaxee Digital Runners, stated,





“Anaxee is India’s Reach Engine! Be it Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh to Navsari in Gujarat, Or Kargil in Kashmir to Hutbay in Little Andaman. We make Reach to all these places as easy as ordering a pizza, just on click of a button. We are a first principles company and solving access related problems for real Bharat using technology and last-mile partner network. We empower these local micro-entrepreneurs with opportunities in their own geography and positively impact their lives."





The startup will be using the funding in the next 12 months for technology development, generating sales and upskilling and training their last-mile partners the Digital Runners.





Govind Agrawal and Arti Agrawal, Co-founders of Anaxee Digital Runners





Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners said,





"Anaxee's vast network of Digital Runners becomes an enabler for businesses to start operations across India in very structured and foolproof manner. What Ola did with cabs, Anaxee can do the same for data and make data from remotest parts of India available on-demand. Further, the founders previous background in identity space and experience in the Aadhaar ecosystem attracted us to back this team."





Founded in 2016 by Govind Agrawal and Arti Agrawal, Digital Runners is the second startup founded by the duo after their previous stint in a biometrics and Aadhaar services-based venture where they also got a US Patent for Vein Recognition Technology in their name.





A tech-enabled ID verification and data collection startup, Anaxee builds last-mile outreach and data collection network of Digital Runners (shared feet-on-street, tech-enabled) to help internet/mobile businesses scale to remote parts of India.





"At Orios, we see the next wave of unicorns and businesses coming from expansion of reach into the Next 300 million consumers beyond the top cities. These new customers, armed with a smartphone and an internet connection, are attracting all kinds of businesses who want to scale in Tier II and III cities," added Anup.





At present, Anaxee operates in around 26 states and is also available to distribute products and services in Tier II and III towns and act as a sales lead generation platform for its clients.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)