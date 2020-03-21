Coronavirus: all employees of IT, BT firms must work from home, says Karnataka DCM

A video conference with heads of IT-BT and Startup Companies was held on Friday, where the Karnataka DCM explained the steps taken to control the outbreak of the coronavirus, and also sought inputs from the industry leaders.

By Press Trust of India
21st Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday said all employees of IT and BT companies, except for those discharging essential services, must work from home.


A video conference with heads of IT-BT and Startup Companies was held on Friday, where the DCM explained the steps taken to control the outbreak of the coronavirus, and also sought inputs from the industry leaders.


Coronavirus work from home

(Source: Shutterstock)

"Regarding working from home, many of the offices have not taken this advisory, even now many employees are working from respective offices...We don't want to issue an order for them to work from home. We want them to do voluntarily," Ashwath Narayan, who also holds IT-BT portfolio, said.


The minister said those in the non-essential service of these firms should work from home.


"..social distancing needs to be done. Advisory by the state government need to be followed," he said and sought industry captains help in this regard.


Infosys founder and Chairman of Karnataka's IT Vision Group Kris Gopalakrishna, Biocon chief and Chairman of BT Vision Group Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, NASSCOM Chairperson Debajani Ghosh and other leaders of IT and BT organisations attended the video conference.


A discussion was held on developing an app and a locally developed test kit for providing care for those diagnosed with coronavirus or to aid those under quarantine, a statement from the DCM's office said.


Ashwath Narayan has also assured industry that government will talk to telecom and power firms on uninterrupted broadband and power supply to facilitate work from home, it said.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus pandemic to leave behind a global recession: Anand Mahindra

Press Trust of India

Bengaluru-based Go Heritage Runs is making heritage fun with run vacations

Ryan Frantz

Ride-hailing startup Ola suspends 'Share' ride until further notice amid coronavirus pandemic

Sindhu Kashyaap

No new local coronavirus cases for third consecutive day in China

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Meet the banker who has sold 5 million pizzas
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How startups should take advantage of the surge in pet parenting to create unique offerings

Anushka Iyer

No new local coronavirus cases for third consecutive day in China

Press Trust of India

The week that was: from developing masks to making remote working cool, startups are upping the game during coronavirus

Vishal Krishna

Art in times of change and turbulence: HN Suresh and the Svara Raga Chitra exhibition

Madanmohan Rao

Ola offers Rs 30,000 cover for driver-partners and their spouses affected by coronavirus

Sindhu Kashyaap

Worldwide coronavirus lockdowns as WHO warns young people 'not invincible'

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru