[Jobs Roundup] Work with fintech unicorn Paytm with these openings

Gone are the days when long queues to withdraw or deposit money at traditional banks were the only way to go. Digital payments have penetrated the Indian society – even in your neighbourhood kirana store. And with the coronavirus pandemic making the world stop, it is only intelligent to transact digitally.





Indian fintech unicorn Paytm is one of the leaders in this space. Launched in August 2010, Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma started it with an initial investment of $2 million.





Its initial services included making prepaid mobile recharges, and recharging DTH. At present, Paytm has forayed into several verticals including travel, ecommerce, groceries, and medicines, among others. As of November 2019, Paytm raised its valuation to $1 billion, after raising an additional $1 billion funding from SoftBank, and others.









If you are excited about India's fintech space and wish to work with the unicorn, YourStory lists a few job opportunities:

UX Designer

Experience required: 2+ years

As a UX designer at Paytm Travel, the candidate will play a key role in the company's product by creating sketches, storyboards, information architecture, wire frames, and designs that are user-centric. They will have to work with cross-functional agile teams, including product managers, business analysts, UX designers, UX researchers, and developers to create empathetic and interactive experiences.





An ideal candidate should have a basic understanding of HTML5, CSS3 code, and basic development practices such as sprints and debugging via detailed QA test cases. A deep understanding of typography, layout and composition, information architecture, colour theory, fluid grid systems, animation, and transition.





Paytm- Growth Manager/Analyst

Experience required: 4-7 years

Paytm Travel is looking for a business leader with a strong bias for action to take its travel business to the next level. The Growth Manager will be defining the direction of the business and own the end-to-end execution of the roadmap across Product, Business Development, and Marketing functions.





An ideal candidate should have prior experience of defining the product roadmap to achieve business goals. An MBA from a Tier-I B-School or a graduate from IIT, with a minimum of four to seven years of relevant experience in the Consumer Internet Industry is desirable.





Manager

Experience required: N/A

The candidate must be able to lead and inspire the team under severe constraints. They should be able to manage workflow and resources to consistently meet the service standards of Paytm. The Manager should provide support on escalated cases and lead small departmental projects or initiatives that support departmental goals.





Additionally, they should help staff assess their career objectives and developmental needs in achieving objectives. The candidate will also be responsible for developing contingency strategies and plans for staffing changes, and support production or quality check, as and when required.





Backend Developer

Experience required: 3 years

Paytm is looking for someone who would be able to design cutting edge scalable products and meet the company’s rapidly growing business. Paytm is currently looking at multiple levels, to build a team. However, an ideal candidate should have at least three years of programming experience. Their key responsibilities will be to build high availability and reliable high volume transactional systems. The candidate will have to handle massive amounts of data and high traffic.





An ideal candidate should have an MS or BS/BTech in Computer Science or equivalent experience from a top college. They should have hands-on experience in writing Node.js applications, including Socket.io and Express, or similar. Familiarity with Java, PHP, Couchbase, DynamoDB, and AWS will be an added advantage.





Machine Learning Engineer

Experience required:

Paytm is looking for a Machine Learning Engineer with proficiency in using R or Python for predictive modelling, pattern recognition, and algorithm prototyping. An ideal candidate must have previous exposure to large datasets with low to mid-level analytical complexity, small datasets with high analytical complexity, data with low signal to noise, and unstructured data.





A background in mobile or ecommerce data is an added advantage.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)