Paytm commits Rs 5 Cr for developing coronavirus-related medical solutions

Digital payment platform Paytm committed Rs 5 crore for Indian innovators developing medical solutions related to coronavirus, its founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said on Sunday.





"We need more Indian innovators to start building such indigenous solutions for potential ventilators shortage and other COVID-19 cures. Paytm commits Rs 5 crore for such teams working on coronavirus-related medical solutions," Sharma said in a tweet.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma





He responded to a message floated by IISc professor Gourab Banerjee to reach out to a biomedical engineer with clinical ventilator experience handling mechanical ventilators on a daily basis.





Banerjee, in his message, said that his small team of aerospace, electrical and electronics engineers are trying to put together a prototype ventilator using Indian ingredients on an emergency basis with intent to be ready if "COVID-19 situation becomes worse".





Sharma said he has kept direct message option of his Twitter account open to get information about the team and innovators.





The number of coronavirus cases rose to 324 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.





The total includes 41 foreign nationals and six deaths reported from Delhi, Patna, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra so far.





Also on Saturday, March 21, ecommerce giant Amazon's Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced that in this time of health and economic crisis, Amazon will be hiring for one lakh new roles, and raising wages for its hourly workers who have been fulfilling orders and delivering to its customers in this time of stress and turmoil.





Jeff Bezos said, "At the same time, other businesses like restaurants and bars are being forced to shut their doors. We hope people who’ve been laid off will come work with us until they’re able to go back to the jobs they had."





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)