Search engine optimisation (SEO) managers and experts will typically look after the overall research of an organisation's SEO to help the digital marketing teams run effective campaigns, and also optimise the website and social media channels for better Google ranking.









Effective SEO strategies play a crucial role in identifying a business' rank in the result pages of search engines, and how visible it is to target audience. Evidently a powerful tool to amplify virtual visibility, SEO has evolved to become a powerful part of the digital marketing domain.





Experts in SEO have subsequently emerged as one of the most highly valued professionals in digital marketing.





YourStory has curated a list of job opening for SEO experts:

SEO Associate

Rapido

Experience needed: 2-3 years





Rapido is looking for an experienced and knowledgeable SEO associate to join its Marketing team. As an SEO associate, the candidate will be responsible for planning, implementing and managing the SEO strategy. As the online presence is extremely important for the success of Rapido's business, the role will play a huge role in driving growth and success. He/she should have experience in website optimisation and SEO tools, with an ability to analyse data and provide evidence-based recommendations.





SEO Specialist

GetMega

Experience needed: Not specified





The SEO specialist will be responsible for the overall SEO at GetMega, working cross-functionally with growth, product and tech teams. The objective is to increase organic traffic by monitoring and improving the search rankings for relevant keywords, to plan and oversee the technical implementations and build a strong backlink profile. The ideal candidate will be passionate about SEO, data-driven, and possess a deep understanding of technical SEO with a demonstrated experience of driving organic traffic at scale.





SEO Specialist

Wandertrails Services

Experience needed: 3-6 years





The candidate will be responsible for Wandertrails’ SEO implementation, and will work closely with the digital marketing team, content, creative and operations teams. He/she will develop and implement appropriate online strategies for the business’ websites, blog sites, and other pages. Tasked with the improvement of the business’ site visibility and raising the organic search rankings, the SEO specialist will also be responsible for the creation, implementation, and analysis of SEO programs.





SEO Expert

Leanpitch technologies

Experience needed: Not specified





As a digital marketing and SEO executive, the candidate will be responsible for implementing the online marketing strategies for the organisation, execute marketing campaigns, maintain, review and supply content for websites, blogs, and documentations etc. The role includes having to drive traffic to the website through various organic and paid marketing channels like Facebook, Google, Bing, Yahoo, LinkedIn, Quora, Twitter. He/she will directly report to the CMO and COO.





SEO Manager

Yellow Messenger

Experience needed: 1-3 years





Yellow Messenger is looking for an SEO manager to monitor and evaluate backlinks and update existing disavowed files using the search console and other SEO software. The role includes planning and defining a backlinking strategy and conduct outreach appropriately for individual clients. He/she will investigate and implement new backlinking tactics including online directories, blog outreach, content syndication, and reputation management among others. The candidate will ensure on-page content strategy that aligns with SEO off-page strategy and creating a backlinking plan for streamlined SEO efforts.





