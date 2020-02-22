Leading OTT platform Netflix launched in India four years ago, and chilling hasn't been the same since then.





In December 2019, the video-streaming platform revealed that it had 158.3 million subscribers globally, of which 47.4 million were from India. This makes India Netflix's second largest market outside the US.





This huge user base has not just attracted independent artists to showcase their talent on the platform, but has also drawn Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and - of course - Radhika Apte.





Keen to deepen your association with the company? Netflix India, which is headquartered in Mumbai, has some exciting job openings for you:





Specialist, Sound Technology

Experience required: 8 years





Netflix is looking for an expert in the fields of sound recording, editing, mixing and dubbing. The candidate should have eight years of experience in film and/or television in technical capacity, and a passion for movies and TV shows. S/he should have knowledge of audio distribution formats and consumer technology, and an understanding of a variety of audio workflows and practices across different types of content, from features to unscripted.





Additionally, the candidate should be comfortable interacting with the sound community and should be able to easily explain technical concepts to non-technical audiences.





For more information, click here.

Digital Producer

Experience required: 10 years





The Digital Producer at Netflix India will be reporting to the Manager of Marketing Production Operations in APAC and will join the Digital Producers team to run point on end-to-end digital production for its campaigns.





The candidate will manage digital production and oversee the delivery of assets, with primary focus on dynamic display, rich media, online video, mobile and social types for India. S/he will also lead communications during the project lifecycle, ensuring that external agencies and internal stakeholders from Creative, Media, Production, and Marketing and Communications are aligned.





The ideal candidate should have strong leadership and communication skills, and advance fluency in English.





For more information, click here.

Workplace Experience Coordinator

Experience required: NA





Netflix India is looking for a candidate who is not just organised, but also flexible and enthusiastic for practical and creative elements of strategic workplace operations. This demanding and fast-moving position requires someone who is not just proactive, but also exercises good judgement and communication.





The candidate will be the point of contact of occasional onsite event request and support logistics, and will oversee reception services.





For more information, click here.

Associate, Content Strategy and Analysis

Experience required: 2-5 years





The Content Strategy and Analysis team is in charge of the valuation and analytical strategy behind its content buying and original content decisions. It also evaluates the general programming and content strategy, in addition to leading competitive analysis.





The Associate will be responsible for conducting market research, tracking, and compiling industry trends in India. S/he will work cross-functionally with other CS and A teams globally, as well as Product, Marketing, and Consumer Insights teams.





The ideal candidate should have two to five years of experience in a top management consulting firm, investment bank, private equity, hedge fund, or media and tech company, in a strategy or business development role.





For more information, click here.

Legal Coordinator, Business & Legal Affairs, International Originals

Experience required: 3 years





Netflix India is looking for an experienced coordinator who will support the growing Business and Legal Affairs Team. The candidate should have prior experience in a business affairs and in a legal setting. The candidate should ideally have a law degree or paralegal certificate. S/he should have the ability to work proactively, independently, and collaboratively cross-functionally, and should ideally be billingual.





For more information, click here.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)



