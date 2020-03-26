[Jobs roundup] Be a part of the Hunger Games with these openings at Swiggy

Swiggy is always known for launching new verticals and introducing new features to attract more users. Last month, the Bengaluru-based foodtech unicorn launched BrandWorks, a platform to co-create delivery brands with different delivery partners. At present, it has 100 such brands on its platform that were co-created with 95 restaurant partners across 13 cities.





The startup in the last month also raised $113 million as a part of its Series I funding round from Prosus N.V., with participation from Meituan Dianping and Wellington Management Company. Swiggy had planned to use it to develop its new lines of business, with a focus on Stores, Go, and SuprDaily.





Founders of Swiggy (L-R - Nandan Reddy, Rahul Jaimini and Sriharsha Majety)

At present, Swiggy one of the biggest food delivery startups in the country. It has completed over half a billion orders. Present in over 500 cities, Swiggy has on boarded around 1,47,000 restaurants and has over 2.1 lakh active delivery partners.





Now, the foodtech unicorn plans to serve more people in times of the coronavirus pandemic. If you wish to join in its mission, here are a few roles that might interest you.





Art Director/Graphic Designer

Experience needed: not specified





Swiggy is looking for someone who can conceptualise and execute great designs while mentoring a small team of graphic designers. They will be responsible for the creation of aesthetic and effective visual designs for campaigns – both offline and online mediums and other internal design requirements that may come up from time to time. They will also need to be proactive enough to always be on top of all the branding activities being executed, ensuring that there is always that indelible stamp of Swiggy on every touchpoint of the brand.





Senior Engineering Manager

Experience needed: not specified





As a Senior Engineering Manager at Swiggy, the candidate will be responsible for leading a team of application and frontend/backend engineers to drive innovation in full-stack product development, while relentlessly improving performance, scalability, and maintainability. The candidate should possess teamwork skills, flexibility, and the ability to handle multiple tasks.





Design Lead/UX Designer

Experience needed: not specified





This role demands great execution, bold innovation, obsession with quality, fearlessness and optimism to be inspired by the unknown and never settle, solving problems with creativity while keeping the user in mind and ambition to take projects to the finish line. The candidate will be required to create and refine comprehensive UX user flows for business-critical interactions as well as monitor and analyse data, how well existing interfaces work and where they breakdown. They will be required to also work with users and product teams to test, evaluate and iterate on product features.





Operation Manager - Customer Care

Experience needed: 6-10 years





The foodtech unicorn believes that customer centricity is the key tenet of all its processes. Thus the company is looking for people who are concerned about the customer at all times. The candidate should have strong and in-depth knowledge in the customer experience space and passionate about customer experience and should be able to manage stress.





Product Crafter - Swiggy Labs

Experience needed: 2-4 years





The responsibilities of a product crafter at Swiggy labs include actively collaborating with the creator, other POD members to arrive at the scope/roadmap of the POD. They should work closely with the POD members to set them up for success by championing end-to-end execution collaborating with the catalysts in the respective functional domains.





