[Jobs roundup] Join India's edtech unicorn BYJU’s with these openings

BYJU’S is an instantly recognised brand in India. In fact, it is the country’s only edtech unicorn. Backed by marquee investors including Tiger Global Management, General Atlantic, Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia Capital India, Tencent, Nasper Ventures, Light Speed Venture Partners, and IFC, the edtech giant is said to be valued at $8 billion.





With the coronavirus outbreak putting everyone in house arrest, BYJU’S is making sure that learning does not stop for Indian students. The edtech giant is offering various online courses for free. It announced earlier that it will be providing free access to its complete app to school students from Classes I to XII, till the end of April.





Earlier, in January, BYJU’S announced that it had raised a fresh round of funding from Tiger Global Management. Sources revealed that the round was estimated to be around $200 million. Commenting on the investment, Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said that the startup would be launching programmes in regional languages, making it accessible in the remote parts of India.





Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, BYJUs

YourStory lists a few job openings at the most valued edtech startup in India, which is currently facing a busy time:

Lead - Payroll

Experience required: 8 plus years





As the Lead of Payroll, the candidate will be responsible for running the payroll for the entire organisation. He/She will have to gather the information on employee attendance in coordination with the Attendance Team, and process payments in line with the applicable statutory requirements.





An ideal candidate should be well versed with legislations and regulations related to payroll. He/She must know how to process taxes and employee benefits. Knowledge of SAP is an added benefit.





Business Development Associate

Experience required: NA





The role of a Business Development Associate is to contact potential customers, which includes both parents and teachers, set up meetings with them, counsel the students and ultimately convert them into premium subscribers. This sales job required a graduate with good interpersonal and presentation skills. A prior experience in sales and business development is an added advantage.





The candidate will be working from office on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and be on field on the weekends. Thus, Mondays and Tuesdays will be off.





Android Architect

Experience required: 6 plus years





BYJU’s is looking for an Android architect with at least three years of experience as lead or architect. The candidate should be fluent in Kotlin and Java, and be familiar with RxJava, RxAndroid, Dagger2, OkHttp, Retrofit, and Android Architecture.

The candidate will be responsible for creating, communicating and driving the technical vision at the edtech startup. He/She should monitor and improve KPIs such as Performance, Memory Management, and Crashes. He/She should carry out A/B testing and be data-driven while approaching solutions to problems.





Manager - HR Business Partner (Sales Vertical)

Experience required: 3-4 years





BYJU’S is looking for a Sales HRBP who will be responsible for the implementation of culture building, employee engagement, career development and grievance management initiatives. The candidate will be required to travel across BYJU’s offices in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. Additionally, he/she will be required to meet sales employees on a regular basis.





The candidate should have a PGDM or MBA from a Tier 1 B-School in HR.





iOS Architect

Experience required: 6 plus years





BYJU’s is looking for an iOS Architect who will be able to create, communicate and drive technical vision at the edtech startup. He/She will be required to monitor and improve KPIs such as Performance, Memory Management, and Crashes. The candidate will be required to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams such as Product Management, Business Development, and Operations.





An ideal candidate should have a deep understanding of architecture patterns such as MVI, MVVM, MVP, and Clean Architecture. He/She should have knowledge of working with CI/CD platforms such as Jenkins, Bitrise, CircleCI, and TravisCi.





