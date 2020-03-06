[Funding alert] Paper Boat raises Rs 30 Cr From Trifecta, Advent, A91

Paper Boat recently launched some traditional snacks such as peanut chikki, sesame chikki, aam papad, among others in small size assortments.

By Apurva P
6th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ecommerce platform for beverages and snacks Paper Boat has raised Rs 30 crore in two different rounds from Advent Management, A91 Emerging Fund, and Trifecta Venture.


Gurugram-based Hector Beverages, Paper Boat’s parent company, raised Rs 10 crore in debt from Trifecta in February 2020. As part of this deal, Hector Beverages issued 100 debentures to Trifecta at Rs 10 lakh per debenture, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), accessed by YourStory.


Further, in November 2019, Advent Management and A91 Emerging Fund invested Rs 9.99 crore each in Hector Beverages. For this transaction, Hector Beverages issued 1,25,711 shares each to Advent Management and A91 Emerging Fund.


funding
Also Read

Narayana Murthy-backed Paper Boat is giving traditional Indian beverages a makeover


According to the filings, A91 has already invested an initial tranche of $1.45 million in Hector on March 20 as part of the ongoing round.


Founded in 2010 by ex-Coca Cola India executives Neeraj Kakkar and Neeraj Biyani, Hector Beverages initially came up with an energy drink called Tzinga.


But gradually, it pivoted to selling fruit-based drinks under the Paper Boat brand. It offers a range of traditional Indian beverages with flavours such as aam panna, jaljeera, Jamun Kala Khatta, Chilli Guava, Nimbu Pani, Kokum, Neer More, Kanji, Sugarcane juice, Lychee Ras, Apple, Orange, Thandai, Neer and Coconut water, and other flavours.


Besides packaged juices, the startup is now tapping other FMCG segments and into Tier II and III regions. Paper Boat recently launched some traditional snacks such as peanut chikki, sesame chikki, aam papad, among others in small size assortments.


In the financial year 2019, Hector Beverages had posted a revenue of Rs 189.56 crore as it expanded its distribution to reach more Tier II and III markets. This was a 62 percent increase from Rs 116.94 crore as of FY18. The filings also showed a decrease in losses in FY19 by 1.92 percent – from Rs 61.03 crore in FY18 to Rs 59.88 crore in FY19.


A91 is an early to mid-stage investment firm set up by three former managing directors of Sequoia Capital – V.T. Bharadwaj, Abhay Pandey and Gautam Mago.


The fund plans to invest $10-30 million in mid-stage startups around the Series B or C stage. It looks to invest in healthcare, financial services, and consumer brands from the $300 million-fund, which it is currently raising.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

PhonePe faces outage after Yes Bank's moratorium

Press Trust of India

[Jobs Roundup] Use your skills and expertise to land a job at ecommerce giant Amazon

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Coffee startup Sleepy Owl raises series A round led by Rukam Capital

Trisha Medhi

From shop owner to an entrepreneur earning Rs 60 lakhs as a Flipkart seller, this former banking professional has cracked the secret to success

Sindhu MV
Daily Capsule
Meet the Indian women behind Amazon Alexa
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

PhonePe faces outage after Yes Bank's moratorium

Press Trust of India

How technology is transforming the construction industry

Gurjot Bhatia

How PrintStop is using Zoho One to simplify tracking of data to improve their customer offerings

Jerlin Justus

Sequoia warns portfolio companies of coronavirus effects, compares it to 2008's economic crisis

Sohini Mitter

Why HDFC Ltd’s acquisition of Apollo Munich spells good news for health insurance seekers

Team YS

YES Bank depositors rush to ATMs but most unable to withdraw cash

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Mar 07 2020

MSME Innovation & Start-up Summit 2nd Edition & #Time2Leap Awards

Bengaluru
Sat Mar 14 2020

Europe India Fintech Summit 2020

Bengaluru
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida