Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus

Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, according to a statement.

By Press Trust of India
4th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.


It said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy – one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.


In response to this, Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, according to the statement.


Paytm
Also Read

What big companies are doing to keep their employees safe as coronavirus spreads


Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, said that there are 22 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, which have been found in India.


If media reports are to be believed then this brings the total number of coronavirus cases in India to 28. These also include the 15 Italians who were visiting India.


The Health Minister, at a press conference, also added that all international passengers will henceforth be screened at airports. Earlier, travellers from only 12 countries were being screened at airports for the disease that has claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 90,000 worldwide.


Seventeen Indians abroad have been infected – 16 from a cruise ship in Japan "being treated at onshore medical facilities" and one from the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of External Affairs said.


With Holi less than a week away on March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said they would not celebrate the festival of colours or hold any Holi Milan gathering. President Ram Nath Kovind's office also said Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold any Holi gathering.


Earlier on Monday, a techie who travelled from Bengaluru to Hyderabad in bus was tested positive for coronavirus. Latest news reports show that 36 of the 88 people, whom the techie came in contact with are now showing symptoms of coronavirus, according to an official of Telangana government.


As of March 4, 2020, more than 90,000 total cases have been reported worldwide with the disease killing over 3,000 people so far, most of them in China and followed by South Korea, Italy, and Iran. 



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Ecommerce startup Soxytoes raises investment from Gurugram-based angel network

Apurva P

From shop owner to an entrepreneur earning Rs 60 lakhs as a Flipkart seller, this former banking professional has cracked the secret to success

Sindhu MV

What big companies are doing to keep their employees safe as coronavirus spreads

Sujata Sangwan

Tax filing startup ClearTax makes its second acquisition in 6 months with Karvy’s GST services unit

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
The story of Gunjan Patidar, CTO of Zomato
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

SC ruling on cryptocurrency brings much-needed relief and excitement to crypto startups, industry

Tarush Bhalla

Student housing startup Stanza Living to invest Rs 150 Cr for working professionals' accommodation

Trisha Medhi

Facebook is giving free ads to WHO to cut down coronavirus misinformation

Press Trust of India

JioGenNext, the startup accelerator from Reliance, has been the gateway to growth and scale for over 136 startups in India. Applications are open for the 12th cohort

Team YS

This Poker Pro keeps raising the stakes and players are cashing in

Team YS

[Funding alert] Singapore startup FlixStock raises $2.5M from Wavemaker Partners, others

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore