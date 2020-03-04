Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus

A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.





It said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy – one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.





In response to this, Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, according to the statement.









Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, said that there are 22 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, which have been found in India.





If media reports are to be believed then this brings the total number of coronavirus cases in India to 28. These also include the 15 Italians who were visiting India.





The Health Minister, at a press conference, also added that all international passengers will henceforth be screened at airports. Earlier, travellers from only 12 countries were being screened at airports for the disease that has claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 90,000 worldwide.





Seventeen Indians abroad have been infected – 16 from a cruise ship in Japan "being treated at onshore medical facilities" and one from the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of External Affairs said.





With Holi less than a week away on March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said they would not celebrate the festival of colours or hold any Holi Milan gathering. President Ram Nath Kovind's office also said Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold any Holi gathering.





Earlier on Monday, a techie who travelled from Bengaluru to Hyderabad in bus was tested positive for coronavirus. Latest news reports show that 36 of the 88 people, whom the techie came in contact with are now showing symptoms of coronavirus, according to an official of Telangana government.





As of March 4, 2020, more than 90,000 total cases have been reported worldwide with the disease killing over 3,000 people so far, most of them in China and followed by South Korea, Italy, and Iran.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)