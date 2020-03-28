Coronavirus: Practo now has COVID-19 testing kits on its platform, starts with Mumbai

Practo will now have the COVID-19 testing kits on its platform. It has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct coronavirus detection tests.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
28th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based healthcare startup Practo has announced that testing kits to detect coronavirus is now available for booking on its platform. It has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct COVID-19 detection tests, authorised by the Government of India and The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).


Starting today, the test is available for Mumbai residents, and will soon be expanded to the rest of the country.   The test will be available at Rs 4500 and can be booked at the Practo and Thyrocare websites.


Practo

Shashank ND, Co-founder and CEO, Practo

Also Read

Coronavirus: Healthtech startups and telemedicine prove to be the need of the hour


The samples will be collected from certified phlebotomists from I2H from the patients' homes. They will be taking all necessary precautions mentioned in the ICMR guidelines while taking the swabs. 


The swab that is taken during the test will be collected in a viral transport medium (VTM) and will be transported in a cold chain to the Thyrocare laboratory, which has been selected for COVID-19 testing. The report will be made available to the patients on the Practo website within 24-48 hours of the sample collection. 


In a statement by the startup, Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer, Practo, said,


"Widespread testing is critical to track the scale and prevent the transmission of COVID-19. To ensure that anyone who experiences the symptoms of the infection can get tested, the government is constantly working on expanding the list of labs and centres. We've partnered with Thyrocare to ensure that access to these tests is not an issue. We will continue to work closely with the authorities to identify more such areas where Practo can solve for accessibility – be it for doctor consultations, testing or medicine delivery."


A valid doctor’s prescription, a duly filled Test Requisition Form signed by the physician, and a photo ID card has to be presented at the time of testing.


A. Velumani, Chairman and Managing Director of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd said, “Thyrocare wishes to keep it affordable, reach to the bottom of the pyramid and produce significant impact in the nation’s fight against COVID.”


With the numbers of infected people in India going over 900, and 20 deaths being reported, there is a significant need and demand for more coronavirus tests.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Infosys sacks employee for inappropriate social media post on coronavirus

Team YS

Coronavirus: Ratan Tata commits Rs 500 Cr to fight COVID-19

Rashi Varshney

Mahindra & Mahindra to ready ventilator prototype in 3 days, plans to price it at Rs 7500

Press Trust of India

How this 26-year-old from Delhi built a Rs 2 crore business on Flipkart with just Rs 2,000 in his pocket

Team YS
Daily Capsule
How to keep yourself engaged during this lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new fund for COVID-19

Vishal Krishna

Infosys sacks employee for inappropriate social media post on coronavirus

Team YS

Coronavirus impact: Nasscom suggests measures to lessen burden on startups

Thimmaya Poojary

World after COVID-19: A letter from a father to his daughter

Sathya Raghu V. Mokkapati

Coronavirus: Ratan Tata commits Rs 500 Cr to fight COVID-19

Rashi Varshney

Purchase Cards, the new way to facilitate large B2B transactions

Hemant Vishnoi

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru