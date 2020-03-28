Coronavirus: Practo now has COVID-19 testing kits on its platform, starts with Mumbai

Bengaluru-based healthcare startup Practo has announced that testing kits to detect coronavirus is now available for booking on its platform. It has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct COVID-19 detection tests, authorised by the Government of India and The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).





Starting today, the test is available for Mumbai residents, and will soon be expanded to the rest of the country. The test will be available at Rs 4500 and can be booked at the Practo and Thyrocare websites.





Shashank ND, Co-founder and CEO, Practo





The samples will be collected from certified phlebotomists from I2H from the patients' homes. They will be taking all necessary precautions mentioned in the ICMR guidelines while taking the swabs.





The swab that is taken during the test will be collected in a viral transport medium (VTM) and will be transported in a cold chain to the Thyrocare laboratory, which has been selected for COVID-19 testing. The report will be made available to the patients on the Practo website within 24-48 hours of the sample collection.





In a statement by the startup, Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer, Practo, said,





"Widespread testing is critical to track the scale and prevent the transmission of COVID-19. To ensure that anyone who experiences the symptoms of the infection can get tested, the government is constantly working on expanding the list of labs and centres. We've partnered with Thyrocare to ensure that access to these tests is not an issue. We will continue to work closely with the authorities to identify more such areas where Practo can solve for accessibility – be it for doctor consultations, testing or medicine delivery."





A valid doctor’s prescription, a duly filled Test Requisition Form signed by the physician, and a photo ID card has to be presented at the time of testing.





A. Velumani, Chairman and Managing Director of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd said, “Thyrocare wishes to keep it affordable, reach to the bottom of the pyramid and produce significant impact in the nation’s fight against COVID.”





With the numbers of infected people in India going over 900, and 20 deaths being reported, there is a significant need and demand for more coronavirus tests.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)