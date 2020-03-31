Coronavirus: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif pledge donations to PM-CARES, CM relief fund

Actor Priyanka Chopra, her popstar-husband Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif among others on Tuesday pledged contributions to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in the country.





Priyanka and Nick donated an undisclosed amount to 10 charities including Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA.





Taking to Twitter, the Quantico star said these organisations are doing "amazing work" by helping those impacted by the COVID19 outbreak.





"They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry," she tweeted.





Priyanka urged people to come forward and do their bit.





"Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories... no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this," she wrote.





Nick said the idea behind highlighting these organisations was to create awareness.





"In these uncertain times, Pri and I want to bring awareness organisations we've donated to and are doing so much to help people all over the world.





"We are continuing to pray for everyone affected by #Covid19 and hope that everyone is doing their part to help flatten the curve!" the Jonas Brothers member said.





In an Instagram post, Katrina said she has donated money to both, Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund and PM-CARES.





"Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in this world," the "Zero" star wrote.





Popular Marathi actor Sai Tamhankar also donated Rs 1.50 lakh to CM Relief Fund.





"Let's do this! Together! Do your bit in any and every possible way #LetsFightCoronaTogether," she tweeted.





Actor Prakash Raj said he was feeding 250 homeless daily wage earners in Kerala's Kovalam city every day.





"#COVID2019india ..#kuchkarona Feeding 250 homeless..daily wage workers at Kovalam every day ..it's not just Govt's RESPONSIBILITY.. its OURS too. Let's celebrate humanity.





"#JustAsking help one family around you .. a #prakashrajfoundation #scopeenterpise initiative (sic)," the "Bharat Ane Nenu" star tweeted.





Many in the industry have stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds, including Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar among others.





According to the Union Home Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country had risen to 32 and the number of total positive cases to 1,251 as of 9.30 pm on Monday.





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)