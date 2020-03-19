Consider refunding fares for advance booking to curb travel because of coronavirus: Centre to states

To restrict travel by people through public transport because of coronavirus, the Centre on Wednesday asked states to consider refund of fare to passengers for advance bookings done by them.

By Press Trust of India
19th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

To restrict travel by people through public transport because of coronavirus, the Centre on Wednesday asked states to consider refund of fare to passengers for advance bookings done by them.


The states and UTs have been requested to minimise transport numbers among the people, and also if it is not unavoidable, refund of fare may be considered against advance bookings, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said in a release.


"Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has urged all the States and Union Territories to take necessary steps for containing novel coronavirus - COVID 19 in the means of public transport," the release said.
Coronavirus
Also Read

Here are 19 COVID-19 myths debunked with facts


In a letter to the Principal Secretaries and Secretaries in charge of Transport, and Transport Commissioners of all States/UTs, the Union ministry has highlighted the importance of social distancing for controlling this disease, it added.


Further, the States/UTs have been requested to make arrangements for sending SMSs to the passengers for making them aware of these steps.


As the number of people infected with COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus continues to rise, the Indian startup ecosystem has sent a petition to the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The petition appeals for a “strict lockdown” and imposition of Section 144 across major cities in India by this week.


Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits the assembly of five or more people.

A total of 66 representatives from the Indian startup ecosystem, including founders and investors, have prepared and endorsed the petition, calling for a lockdown across major cities for a minimum of two weeks. It urges that Section 144 be imposed, latest by March 20, to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.


The petitioners include the likes of Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl, Cred’s Kunal Shah, Red Bus’ Phanindra Sama, and Accel Partners’ Prashanth Prakash



(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: PM Modi urges people to share technology-driven solutions, win money

Ramarko Sengupta

This diagnostics startup is revolutionising cancer treatment in India

Apoorva Puranik

Here are 19 COVID-19 myths debunked with facts

Trisha Medhi

Salesforce hires former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya as its India CEO

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
How leading edtech startup Simplilearn improved its user engagement
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Walmart India sees spike in sales, imposes quantity restrictions on hand sanitisers

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: FHRAI asks members to follow govt guidelines rigorously

Press Trust of India

RBI to inject Rs 10,000 Cr liquidity into market to deal with coronavirus fallout

Press Trust of India

Older adults least fearful of contracting coronavirus: survey

Press Trust of India

DPIIT proposes to appoint a consulting agency for Startup India initiatives

Press Trust of India

Social entrepreneurship in India: how these frameworks and case studies power a new wave of change

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru