Singapore-based big data and AI startup Advance.ai expands to India with offices in Bengaluru and Delhi

In India, Advance.ai is looking to help accelerate the digital capabilities of India’s banks, financial services, retail, and ecommerce sectors.

By Sampath Putrevu
24th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Advance.ai, the leading Singapore-based big data and artificial intelligence (AI) startup, has announced that it is expanding to India with offices in Bengaluru and Delhi. The startup, which helps enterprises digitise and transform their businesses, also stated that it plans to open a third office in Mumbai.


Advance.ai

The advance.ai team.

Also Read

Want to capture your travel stories? This AI-powered app and bot will turn your adventures into live stories


The startup is already working with over 100 clients in India including CASHe, an app-based credit lending platform, and Fintopia, a leading fintech firm in Asia. Since January this year, business veteran Darshan Shah has also been appointed as Chief Advisor to its local operations.


Shah has more than 20 years of experience in credit scoring, alternative data, and digital lending at companies like TransUnion CIBIL and Experian.

 

Charles Zhang, country manager of Advance.ai India, said,


"We’re excited to announce the expansion of our operations to the Indian market. Businesses across India are facing disruption in areas like digital banking, lending, payments, and risk management. Since 2019, we’ve rapidly scaled our capabilities and are already working with over 100 clients in India.”


He added that the team is confident that it can bring its technology leadership and local market expertise to accelerate the digital capabilities of India's banks, financial services, NBFCs, retail and ecommerce companies.


The immediate focus is on hiring strong local talent and driving product innovation, which includes its recently-launched video KYC capability. Charles said the capability is fully compliant with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, and is tailor-made for India-based users.

 

The flagship enterprise product Guardian covers three major areas - Artificial Intelligence (e-KYC, intelligent process automation, chatbots), risk management (anti-fraud prevention, alternative credit scoring), and digital lending solutions.


The product boasts an accuracy of 99 percent for its e-KYC capabilities, which include facial recognition and optical character recognition. The company has seen rapid growth across the six Asian markets it covers, achieving 350 percent year-on-year growth in API calls and 400 percent growth in enterprise clients.


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

COVID-19: Reliance Jio offers double data in 4G and broadband plans to ease remote working

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] B2B online marketplace Excess2Sell raises $1M

Trisha Medhi

Bigbasket acquires DailyNinja, aims to achieve break-even sooner than planned

Debolina Biswas

Pune-based Mylab’s COVID-19 low-cost PCR kit makes detection faster

Shreya Ganguly
Daily Capsule
How will COVID-19 affect startup funding
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Pune-based Mylab’s COVID-19 low-cost PCR kit makes detection faster

Shreya Ganguly

[Funding alert] B2B online marketplace Excess2Sell raises $1M

Trisha Medhi

Coronavirus: Modi government working on economic package to help people

Ramarko Sengupta

Bigbasket acquires DailyNinja, aims to achieve break-even sooner than planned

Debolina Biswas

Roche Diagnostics India becomes the first private firm to get COVID-19 test approval

Press Trust of India

How organisations can transform to meet the needs of the evolving workforce

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru