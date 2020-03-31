How startups can survive the coronavirus business crisis

Venture capitalists say this is the best time to look inward to effect much-needed changes and emerge stronger when this crisis is over.

By Team YS
31st Mar 2020
VCs on how to survive this business freeze

VCs

Uncertain future with pay cuts, layoffs ahead

jobs

Image source: Shutterstock

Despite PM Modi’s advisory on not laying off or deducting salaries of employees, startups are in a vulnerable position.


Contactless biometric systems in demand

incubsence

INCUBSENCE team

Bootstrapped startup INCUBSENCE develops touchless biometric attendance systems, which are in great demand globally after the coronavirus scare.


A medical startup eying Rs 100 Cr business

Redcliffe Life Sciences

Inside the Redcliffe Life Sciences Lab

In its first year of operation, Redcliffe Life Sciences has processed over 5,000 samples at its lab, generating revenue worth Rs 10 crore.


Apollo Hospitals ties up with Zomato, OYO 

coronavirus app

Apollo Hospitals has partnered with startups like Zomato and OYO to add 5,000 rooms with telemedicine facilities, food, and supervised beds.


Zoom becomes India's top Android app

Eric Yuan, Zoom

Eric Yuan.

Zoom's remote conferencing software is rising in popularity as COVID-19 forces millions of people to stay indoors and work from home.


This tiny device may save thousands of lives

ICU- shutterstock

Amid the ongoing ventilator crisis, a volunteer-driven initiative is working towards tackling India’s critical shortage of the life-saving machines.


Reliance pledges Rs 500 Cr to PM-CARES

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries has announced donations to central and state government funds for COVID-19 relief.


How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

