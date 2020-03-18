Startups urge PM Modi to impose Section 144 to curb coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian startup ecosystem has urged PM Narendra Modi to impose Section 144 across cities.

By Team YS
18th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Startups urge PM Modi to impose Section 144

coronavirus_capsule

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian startup ecosystem has urged PM Narendra Modi to impose Section 144 across cities.


Startups get hustle mode on to deal with coronavirus

Startup Impact of Coronavirus

The impact on startups

As the world readies for a recession in the aftermath of COVID-19, startups are hustling to deal with the ongoing health crisis and economic consequences.


Coronavirus: how domestic workers are coping

coronavirus househelp

Image by Aditya Ranade

For millions of domestic workers across the country, it’s work as usual despite the fear of COVID-19 or novel coronavirus.


How Enercent aims to solve the EV infra problem

Enercent

Founders of Enercent

Founded in 2018, Enercent is a multi-sided energy platform for EVs to solve the problem of grid overloading and managing infrastructure.


Remote working spurs mixed reactions from founders

SHUTTER

Sachin Bansal's recent tweet just said, "WFH sucks". See how other Indian founders are reacting to remote work during the coronavirus outbreak.


This men’s footwear brand is aiming for 4X growth

Churchill & Company

Sagar Sarin (Left) and Abhishek Chopra (Right), Co-founders of Churchill & Company

Churchill & Company counts sourcing raw materials from Northampton, using its trademark technology and the logistics setup as its USP.


How TagMango turns consumers into brand marketers

Tagmango

TagMango Co-founders: Mohammad Hassan and Divyanshu Damani

Influencer shoutout platform TagMango lets people book personalised video shoutouts from their favourite influencers and celebrities.


FADA seeks extension on sale of BS-IV vehicles

Motorcycles at a dealer stockyard

Retail sales have nosedived by up to 70 percent. FADA has now requested the Supreme Court to extend the sale of BS-IV vehicles till May 31, 2020.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The silver lining behind the COVID-19 cloud

T N Hari

[Funding alert] OYO receives infusion of $807M from SoftBank and RA Hospitality Holdings

Rashi Varshney

Coronavirus: Startups urge PM Modi to initiate strict lockdown, impose Section 144

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding alert] Spacetech startup Agnikul raises Rs 23.4 Cr in pre-Series A round led by pi Ventures

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Startups urge PM Modi to impose Section 144 to curb coronavirus outbreak
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[YS Exclusive] OYO gives ESOPs liquidity option to 600 employees

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] OYO receives infusion of $807M from SoftBank and RA Hospitality Holdings

Rashi Varshney

Facebook offers $100M to small businesses in 30 countries impacted by coronavirus

Press Trust of India

Amazon prioritises medical supplies, staples for delivery amid coronavirus outbreak

Press Trust of India

Three pivots, six years, 100 clients later, the journey has just begun believes FlytBase, the world’s pioneer in drone-automation platform

Sindhu MV

The silver lining behind the COVID-19 cloud

T N Hari

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru