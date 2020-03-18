Startups urge PM Modi to impose Section 144 to curb coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian startup ecosystem has urged PM Narendra Modi to impose Section 144 across cities.





The impact on startups

As the world readies for a recession in the aftermath of COVID-19, startups are hustling to deal with the ongoing health crisis and economic consequences.





Image by Aditya Ranade

For millions of domestic workers across the country, it’s work as usual despite the fear of COVID-19 or novel coronavirus.





Founders of Enercent

Founded in 2018, Enercent is a multi-sided energy platform for EVs to solve the problem of grid overloading and managing infrastructure.





Sachin Bansal's recent tweet just said, "WFH sucks". See how other Indian founders are reacting to remote work during the coronavirus outbreak.





Sagar Sarin (Left) and Abhishek Chopra (Right), Co-founders of Churchill & Company

Churchill & Company counts sourcing raw materials from Northampton, using its trademark technology and the logistics setup as its USP.





TagMango Co-founders: Mohammad Hassan and Divyanshu Damani

Influencer shoutout platform TagMango lets people book personalised video shoutouts from their favourite influencers and celebrities.





Retail sales have nosedived by up to 70 percent. FADA has now requested the Supreme Court to extend the sale of BS-IV vehicles till May 31, 2020.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!