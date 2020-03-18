Startups urge PM Modi to impose Section 144 to curb coronavirus outbreak
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian startup ecosystem has urged PM Narendra Modi to impose Section 144 across cities.
Startups get hustle mode on to deal with coronavirus
As the world readies for a recession in the aftermath of COVID-19, startups are hustling to deal with the ongoing health crisis and economic consequences.
Coronavirus: how domestic workers are coping
For millions of domestic workers across the country, it’s work as usual despite the fear of COVID-19 or novel coronavirus.
How Enercent aims to solve the EV infra problem
Founded in 2018, Enercent is a multi-sided energy platform for EVs to solve the problem of grid overloading and managing infrastructure.
Remote working spurs mixed reactions from founders
Sachin Bansal's recent tweet just said, "WFH sucks". See how other Indian founders are reacting to remote work during the coronavirus outbreak.
This men’s footwear brand is aiming for 4X growth
Churchill & Company counts sourcing raw materials from Northampton, using its trademark technology and the logistics setup as its USP.
How TagMango turns consumers into brand marketers
Influencer shoutout platform TagMango lets people book personalised video shoutouts from their favourite influencers and celebrities.
FADA seeks extension on sale of BS-IV vehicles
Retail sales have nosedived by up to 70 percent. FADA has now requested the Supreme Court to extend the sale of BS-IV vehicles till May 31, 2020.
