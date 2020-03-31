Uber launches 'UberMedic' service to help healthcare workers commute during coronavirus crisis

Uber is providing a new service UberMedic to transport frontline healthcare workers and help the government contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in India.

By Press Trust of India
31st Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ride-hailing company Uber on Tuesday said it has launched a new service 'UberMedic' to help transport frontline healthcare workers to medical facilities and other critical areas across India.


"Uber is providing a new service UberMedic to transport frontline healthcare workers and help the government contain the spread of COVID-19 in India. Working closely with a network of hospitals and leveraging our global experience and technology, UberMedic allows hospitals to easily and reliably arrange transportation for doctors and other health workers to and from their homes, as well as to health care facilities," Uber India and South Asia President Pradeep Parameswaran said in a statement.


With the implementation of the 21-day lockdown, the government has allowed only people in essential services like healthcare, banking, and media to commute. Limited mobility options have made it difficult for these people to travel to their workplace.


Uber
Also Read

Coronavirus: Uber suspends operations in 32 Indian cities


On Monday, Uber's rival Ola said it is in discussions with various state governments and the Centre to offer its transportation and kitchen services in India.


While it has already started working with Karnataka government, it is in talks with other states and the Centre to extend its transportation services to help facilitate the transit of healthcare professionals, senior citizens, government officials, and quick response teams who need mobility options, Ola had said.


Uber, in its statement, said UberMedic is designed to ensure that all healthcare workers who need to be mobile, have a reliable and efficient way of getting around. The company will facilitate top-rated drivers and dedicated cars to the hospitals through its platform.


Keeping the safety of drivers in mind, and in line with government advisory, it will work with partner hospitals to provide drivers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including hand sanitisers, gloves, disinfectant sprays, and face masks.


"We hope that this 24/7 dedicated service gives hospitals and their health care workers the flexibility to provide optimal healthcare. The drivers will be well-trained in COVID-19 related safety protocols, such as not allowing riders to sit in the front passenger seat. We will also provide dedicated phone support to our riders who use this service," Uber said.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Nykaa raises Rs 100 Cr from Steadview Capital

Debolina Biswas

Coronavirus updates for March 31

Team YS

Disney+ Hotstar content will stream in India from April 3; here's what you can watch

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Zoom becomes India's top Android app ahead of WhatsApp, TikTok

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
How startups can survive the coronavirus business crisis
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Ecommerce companies resume ops, say clearing backlog could take a week

Press Trust of India

Airbnb to pay $250M to hosts to cover cancellation costs due to COVID-19 crisis

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus: Paytm Mall waives off penalties on merchants for order cancellations

Aishik Purkait

Xiaomi optimistic about prospects as supply capacity recovers to 90 pc despite coronavirus crisis

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus updates for March 31

Team YS

[Funding alert] Nykaa raises Rs 100 Cr from Steadview Capital

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru