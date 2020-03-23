Coronavirus: Uber suspends operations in 32 Indian cities

Uber Pool and Uber Intercity services have been suspended across the country. The ride-hailing giant takes this step to limit movement to check the spread of coronavirus

By Debolina Biswas
23rd Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In compliance with Central and State Government directives, ride-hailing giant Uber has decided to halt its services in 32 Indian cities, until further notice. Uber takes this step to limit movement of its drivers and passengers to check the spread of COVID-19. Uber Pool and Uber Intercity services have been suspended across the country.


Uber's blog post read:

"This means that, while we will continue to offer services to meet the essential and urgent travel needs of many communities we serve, some or all of Uber's rides services will not be available till further notice."
Uber
Also Read

Coronavirus: Uber, Ola suspend services in Delhi till March 31


Uber has halted its services in the following cities:


  • Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam
  • Delhi NCR
  • Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot
  • Jharkhand: Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi  
  • Maharashtra: Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune 
  • Punjab: Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ludhiana
  • Rajasthan: Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur 
  • Telangana: Hyderabad
  • Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi
  • West Bengal: Asansol, Durgapur, Siliguri


"Our priority remains keeping drivers, riders and our communities safe," Uber's blog post added.


The Centre and State Governments have decided to completely shut down 75 districts across the country, in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. More than 750 million people across India are under lockdown.


Uber's rival Ola announced earlier that it would be suspending all Share rides in the country. Recently, the Bengaluru-based ride-hailing company announced that it would be covering the loss of income for its driver-partners and their spouses, in case they test positive for COVID-19. Infected driver-partners and their spouses would receive Rs 1,000 per day, for 21 days, from the date they would test positive. Ola also partnered with online doctor consultation platform Mfine to provide free medical consultations for its driver-partners and their families.


The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 478 on Monday, March 23, and the number of those killed by the disease climbed to nine.


(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

COVID-19: Reliance Jio offers double data in 4G and broadband plans to ease remote working

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Stock market crashes wiped $21B off Mukesh Ambani's wealth

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Health Ministry says testing of COVID-19 kits have been fast-tracked

Suman Singh

With India having over 400 Coronavirus cases, some homes and apartments now under quarantine

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Beware: COVID-19 is knocking on our doors
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Apollo Hospitals launches a 24/7 AI-based free app to guide users on coronavirus

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus: Health Ministry says testing of COVID-19 kits have been fast-tracked

Suman Singh

With India having over 400 Coronavirus cases, some homes and apartments now under quarantine

Sindhu Kashyaap

Coronavirus: Stock market crashes wiped $21B off Mukesh Ambani's wealth

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Govt provides free internet to support work from home

Press Trust of India

Modi to India Inc: Maintain production lines of essential commodities, prevent black marketing

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru