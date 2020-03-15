Best of Weekender: From jazz vocalist Radha Thomas to YouTube sensation Be You Nick, and some Gelatissimo

If you love jazz, don’t miss this interview with jazz vocalist, Radha Thomas and pianist Aman Mahajan. Radha Thomas is one of the city’s best-known vocalists, who interprets jazz in unique ways and aims to add a new dimension to the art form.





Radha Thomas and Aman Mahajan





She is now out with her seven-track album Bangalore Blues with Berklee-alumnus and piano player Aman Mahajan, with whom she has worked for the past 10 years. The album will be launched at the end of the month by Subcontinental Records worldwide on Amazon, iTunes, Google Music, Saavn, Gaana, Spotify, and many more platforms.

In our exclusive interaction with Radha, she talks about her new album, her literary career, her love for jazz, and much more.





Nikunj Lotia is also called Be You Nick

Nikunj Lotia, popularly known as ‘Be You Nick’ on his YouTube channel, is a leading personality in the comedy sphere. He has over 6.6 million subscribers till date and over five million views on his videos and counting.





Originally from Dombivli, Maharashtra, Nikunj did a number of jobs like working at a call centre, bartending, and wedding planning to make ends meet. When the Internet boom happened in 2015, he took to the digital arena and rose to fame.





Some of his popular segments include are, ‘When you live in Dombivli,’ ‘First Date,’ ‘Men will be Men,’ ‘If Pablo Escobar was Indian’, and ‘Job interview gone wrong’ featuring Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao. He has also collaborated with a number of stars, such as cricketer Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, as well as actresses Tara Sutaria and most recently, with Nargis Fakhri and Simmi Singh.





He also represented India as the only digital creator from the country at Vidcon 2019 US, which took place in Anaheim, California.

Don’t miss our exclusive interview with this YouTube star.





Sujata Kelkar Shetty

In an age where individuals are struggling to stay healthy and deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the book, ‘99 Not out’ will show you how to make wellness an important and positive aspect of life.





Author Sujata Kelkar Shetty helps us navigate the beauty of life, and treasure what it means to be a human being. Her book shows how following certain principles can slow down the ageing process and boost our immunity too.





She has curated 29 principles in the book, which shows us how living a healthy life is something we must practise in order to be the best version of ourselves.

Read this exclusive interview with author and life coach Sujata, where she talks about her book 99 Not Out, the arduous research that went into writing it, and her advice to those wanting to live a balanced, healthy, and purposeful life.





Manisha Mishra and Sangeeta Dumpeta

If you are planning to launch a business this summer, here’s some inspiration from Manisha Mishra and Sangeeta Dumpeta who brought Gelatissimo, the Australian ice-cream brand, to Hyderabad.





Manisha studied agriculture and did an MBA in Agribusiness before launching into a career in Rural Marketing and Social Entrepreneurship. Sangeeta, on the other hand, is an experienced philanthropist and has been a master franchisee for a sportswear brand for AP and Telangana.





The duo founded DKSYT Foods around two years ago with a vision to bring innovative food brands to India and promote women-entrepreneurship across the country by encouraging other women to become a partner in their business.





Gelatissimo is an Australian gelato brand that is globally acclaimed for its exceptional Gelatos. With around 100 stores across nine countries, they are one of the fastest growing Gelato brands in the world.





Check out how these enterprising entrepreneurs started out and expanded the brand in a short span of time.





Sweets for the season





Holi may be behind us, but don’t forget to read all our recommendations for special festival treats that can be enjoyed all year round. From Papri Chaat, chilled Thandai, Dal Kachori to Gujjia and much more, there are plenty of traditional foods that will never go out of style.









A scene from the Holi song, Balam Pichkari

And since Holi, the Festival of Colours, signifies the end of winter and the arrival of spring, let the celebrations continue with some music.





Foods should be combined the right way for good health

How do you combine foods in the right way for great health? Food combining is an art, and has been researched in Ayurveda for a very long time. One of the reasons for this vast study is due to the fact that your gut is integral to health, and what happens within your stomach is a big part of your well-being.





Combining foods, the right way, helps your digestive process, and encourages better absorption of all nutrients.





One of the most important facts that you need to remember is that your health can be improved greatly by improving your digestion. If your digestion is optimal, then you can avoid developing symptoms such as bloating, acidity, and challenges with detoxification.

Don’t miss the principles of food combining and some ideal food combinations by our expert nutritionist. They will definitely help you on your journey towards good health.





Albert Einstein was a philosopher too





Albert Einstein is a renowned theoretical physicist world over, who formulated some of the world’s greatest theories such as the ‘Theory of Relativity’, and the discovery of the photoelectric effect, which won him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921.





However, a lesser-known fact about him is his philosophical nature. He has penned several thoughts in his lifetime, which we can apply and seek inspiration from. As the world remembers Einstein and they commemorate his birthday today, check out some thought- provoking and inspirational lines penned by this brilliant scientist.

Don’t miss some of the quotes we curated from his extensive body of work, which will not only motivate you, but also make you see life through a new lens.

Nakul Kumar





Are your heroes Elon Musk and is your god Sachin Tendulkar? Do you love Elsa from Frozen because your child loves this character too? Do you dislike the fact that though Indians are so talented, they have to struggle to get a decent job? If so, you would find a kindred spirit in Nakul Kumar, Co-founder of Cashify.





Nakul co-founded Cashify in 2013 with a vision of making the sale of old electronic devices a simple affair. Cashify is a re-commerce marketplace, which offers an online platform to sell old, or used electronic gadgets – primarily smartphones, laptops, tablets, desktops, and gaming consoles.





Prior to Cashify, Nakul started his first innovation solutions company right after completing his MBA called ReGlobe, one of India’s first recycling facility to convert scrap tyres and rubber into fuel oil. While working in ReGlobe, he was involved in waste management projects with the Indian government agencies like Indian Railways, and top brands like Nokia and HP. He was awarded the Social Entrepreneurship Award from IIM Lucknow in 2012.

Don’t miss his responses to our Proust questionnaire, where he talks about his greatest loves, hates, joys, regrets, and much more.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)