[Funding alert] Women's health startup Zealthy raises seed investment from KYT Ventures, others

Bengaluru-based women's healthcare startup Zealthy raised an undisclosed seed funding led by KYT Ventures, First Cheque, AngelList, and few prominent angel investors.





The startup plans to use the funding to further develop its product and tech and add more Indian languages onto its platform. It is also looking to expand its base further in Tier-II and III cities areas India.





Anu Gupta, Co-founder of KYT Ventures said, “Being a doctor and a woman, I could see how Zealthy’s women centricity, Tier II and III focus and vernacular strategy have the potential to lead the next phase of digital health in India.”





The Zealthy Team





Started in 2019 by Rishi Malhotra and Akhil Gupta, Zealthy is a women-only platform that aims to understand, share and learn health issues specific to women in their local languages. It connects users to reliable healthcare providers for specialities like maternity, infertility, cosmetic interventions etc., at affordable prices.





The startup claims to have over five million Google impressions and counts more than 70 percent of its searches from Tier II and III areas. Zealthy has partnered with healthcare players like Apollo Cradle, Milann, Morpheus, Motherhood, and other maternity homes. Currently, it has a presence in over 15 cities.





Gagan Gupta, Co-founder of KYT Ventures, said that Zealthy team with its mobile plus internet plus vernacular strategy, is well poised to make a major impact in the fem-tech segment.





The Zealthy team believes that consumption healthcare is a $40 billion market globally, with a CAGR of more than 20 percent. It is huge, fragmented, highly competitive and lacks targeted customer acquisition channels, and presents an opportunity for disruption.





While startups like Practo, Lybrate, and others too have information dissemination, Zealthy has a primary focus on women's health.





The women's healthcare market and femtech are fast-growing sectors with several startups solving women health issued. Reports suggest that the market will be worth more than $48 billion by 2025 globally.





