Women’s Day: These powerful quotes from top Bollywood actresses celebrate feminity and empowerment

International Women's Day is finally here and to celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of 12 powerful quotes from the women who rule Bollywood.





From Priyanka Chopra to Tabu, these actresses have shattered the glass ceiling, smashed patriarchy and have, time and again, made the case for equality and women empowerment. These top quotes by top-notch actresses are sure to make you proud and inspire you to work towards change.





"You can be an absolute woman, and also be smart and tough and not lose your femininity." - Priyanka Chopra





"I think being a woman, by itself, the very fact that you are a woman is a gift of God which all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother and is a woman. And a woman is the one who shares the love and shows a man, what love, caring and sharing is all about. That is the essence of a woman." - Sushmita Sen





“I don’t know why beauty is attached only to women. I don’t believe it’s gender-specific or even species-specific.”- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan









“Women need to be empowered through the strongest tool: education. They don't need to be subservient to anyone, but at the same time, men must change their mindset towards women. If they are more respectful towards them, then things will change at the grassroots level. It will happen slowly, but everyone has to move together.” - Madhuri Dixit





“Never lose focus on what you want for yourself. People will try and pull you down. There might be things in your life that will deter your confidence. There might be days when you want to break down; there could be days when you feel like giving up. It’s extremely important to be emotionally strong and focused. Do it your own way. And don’t be afraid of making mistakes.” - Deepika Padukone

"No gender is fairer than the other. Women are not doormats. We are equivalent to men. It is just that we have different bodies and different biological needs. We have capacities that should be celebrated and rewarded in society." - Kalki Koechlin

“I don't take success and failure seriously. The only thing I do seriously is march forward. If I fall, I get up and march again.” - Kareena Kapoor Khan





“Be comfortable; be you. What's most important is to understand what suits your body type and personality. Stick to that, and you can't go wrong.” - Sonakshi Sinha





“For me, men and women are different. A man is genetically gifted to pull more than a woman. But at the same time, I don't consider women to be any less than men. In fact, I feel we are far more intelligent than them.” - Kajol





“Having failures in life is important to understand where exactly you stand.” - Anushka Sharma





“Whatever you do, do with determination. You have one life to live; do your work with passion and give your best. Whether you want to be a chef, doctor, actor, or a mother, be passionate to get the best result.” - Alia Bhatt





“I don't want to be called a feminist, but I don't disown feminism. Our actions are more important than these labels.” - Tabu





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)