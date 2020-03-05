Zoho Corp announces 'work from home' to all employees amid coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, cloud services firm Zoho Corporation has asked its employees to work from home as a matter of precaution, a top official has said.





"We have adopted work-from-home as the default for all our offices worldwide as a matter of precaution, though we have not had any cases," company Founder-CEO Sridhar Vembu said.





He said the employees were asked to come to their respective office only if it was "essential".





"Our employees are encouraged to come to the office only when absolutely essential. We will continue this policy until the virus threat passes," he said in a tweet.





Chennai-headquartered Zoho currently has presence in France, Italy, the United States, Sweden, Germany among others. It employees around 7,500 people globally.





In the wake of 29 positive novel coronavirus cases reported in India, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at the district, block and village levels, stating cases of community transmission have been observed.





As of now, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 29, including 16 Italian tourists. The figure includes the first three cases in the country from Kerala last month. The three patients have since recovered.





To protect the health and safety of its employees, many big companies like Facebook, Amazon, Apple and many more have halted all non-essential travel to China of its staff.





In a Facebook post on Wednesday, its CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg said that the social network will give the WHO free advertising for its coronavirus response and remove posts that have false information on the virus.





During Apple's fiscal first-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, CEO Tim Cook told analysts that the company has restricted employee travel to China except in limited "business-critical situations."





(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)