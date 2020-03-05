Zoho Corp announces 'work from home' to all employees amid coronavirus outbreak

Chennai-headquartered Zoho currently has presence in France, Italy, the United States, Sweden, Germany among others. It employees around 7,500 people globally

By Press Trust of India
5th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, cloud services firm Zoho Corporation has asked its employees to work from home as a matter of precaution, a top official has said.


"We have adopted work-from-home as the default for all our offices worldwide as a matter of precaution, though we have not had any cases," company Founder-CEO Sridhar Vembu said.
Zoho
Also Read

Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus


He said the employees were asked to come to their respective office only if it was "essential".


"Our employees are encouraged to come to the office only when absolutely essential. We will continue this policy until the virus threat passes," he said in a tweet.


Chennai-headquartered Zoho currently has presence in France, Italy, the United States, Sweden, Germany among others. It employees around 7,500 people globally.


In the wake of 29 positive novel coronavirus cases reported in India, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at the district, block and village levels, stating cases of community transmission have been observed.


As of now, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 29, including 16 Italian tourists. The figure includes the first three cases in the country from Kerala last month. The three patients have since recovered.


To protect the health and safety of its employees, many big companies like Facebook, Amazon, Apple and many more have halted all non-essential travel to China of its staff.


In a Facebook post on Wednesday, its CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg said that the social network will give the WHO free advertising for its coronavirus response and remove posts that have false information on the virus. 


During Apple's fiscal first-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, CEO Tim Cook told analysts that the company has restricted employee travel to China except in limited "business-critical situations."


(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Jobs Roundup] Use your skills and expertise to land a job at ecommerce giant Amazon

Debolina Biswas

App uses AI to provide at-home assessment of coronavirus risk, says study

Press Trust of India

From shop owner to an entrepreneur earning Rs 60 lakhs as a Flipkart seller, this former banking professional has cracked the secret to success

Sindhu MV

[Funding alert] Data science startup Gyana raises $3.9M from Twitter's Biz Stone, others

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
How social commerce startups are taking India by storm
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus hits Google, tech giant cancels its annual flagship event Google I/O

Sampath Putrevu

App uses AI to provide at-home assessment of coronavirus risk, says study

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Data science startup Gyana raises $3.9M from Twitter's Biz Stone, others

Press Trust of India

Women entrepreneurs in Bengaluru! Apply for Futurepreneur Grand Challenge 2020 and share your inspiring story with the world

Jerlin Justus

No shortage of drug ingredients for next 3 months, daily monitoring of coronavirus situation: Govt

Press Trust of India

At 93, Padma Shri awardee Godawari Dutta is preserving an ancient art by training over 50,000 people

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 06 2020

The Economic Times presents Global Business Summit

New Delhi
Fri Mar 06 2020

Diversity & Inclusion Summit 2020

Hyderabad
Fri Mar 06 2020

Aarambh 2020

Gurugram
Sat Mar 07 2020

MSME Innovation & Start-up Summit 2nd Edition & #Time2Leap Awards

Bengaluru