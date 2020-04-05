How AI/ML can help mitigate the coronavirus outbreak

How can we effectively mitigate the spread of coronavirus spread and make our lives less complicated? Perhaps AI could solve some big pain points.





Vikram Vaidyanathan and Rajat Agarwal of Matrix India share guidelines for fintech firms on how to navigate their way COVID-19.





A scientist in Sami Labs

Sami-Sabinsa is a health science company dealing with nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, standardised herbal extracts, fine chemicals, speciality chemicals, and probiotics.





Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder, Vokal

Bengaluru-based startup Vokal, founded in 2017, is a user-generated content platform that allows one to learn from others.





A Medcords representative educating the villagers about the benefits of the tech platform.

Started in 2017 Kota-based MedCords aims at addressing the disparity between accessibility to quality healthcare in urban and rural India.





Photo courtesy: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy A71 is far better than the Galaxy A51, but one wishes that the former wasn’t priced way above where it should be.





Arundhati Mukherjee founded Aaroh to help SMEs and NGOs with best practices for marketing to achieve growth and scale.





﻿Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!