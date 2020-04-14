Airtel, Apollo Hospitals Group team up to support India's battle against COVID-19 pandemic

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has teamed up with Apollo 24/7, the digital business unit of The Apollo Hospitals Group, to support India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.





The collaboration aims to bring together Airtel's pan-India network reach and Apollo Hospital's digital healthcare platform, Apollo 24/7, to raise awareness and break the chain of spread of COVID-19, according to a statement.





Apollo 24/7 has launched a free digital self-assessment test on Airtel Thanks app to enable its customers to check their COVID-19 risk profile.





"The test, which has been developed by Apollo 24/7, uses artificial intelligence-based technologies to allow users to assess their COVID-19 risk profile by answering a few simple questions," the statement added.





Based on the responses, the digital tool generates a risk score and suggests the next course of action including online consults on Apollo 24|7 free, dialling COVID non-prescriptive helpline from the app itself, self-care tips, social distancing guidelines and other prevention steps.





"Apollo 24/7's free COVID helpline has over 100 Apollo expert doctors answering questions and clearing doubts of all those who are taking the scan. These initiatives are designed to help millions of Airtel customers alleviate any anxieties or doubts relating to COVID-19 and ensuring that the country, at large, stays safe," the statement added.





The tool enables users to also check the COVID-19 risk profile of their region through an India wide heat map grading regions from high to low risk based on aggregated responses from these places. This would enable users to be more aware of situation within the country, and be more adept at maintaining social distancing to break the COVID-19 chain.





"Patients at risk and falling under the ICMR approved testing parameters will be guided to the authorised testing centres for the COVID-19 test. The scan is not meant to replace a doctor and the interaction is not be taken as expert medical advice. Any information shared is to be kept strictly confidential," it added.





The quick risk scan can be taken across platforms including mobile smartphones, laptops and desktops.





In less than two months since national launch, Apollo 24/7 has organically acquired over 6 lakh registered users, the statement said.





Also, Airtel customers will now be available to recharge their Airtel connections at over 3000 Apollo Pharmacy stores across India, offering added convenience to customers who are looking at offline recharge options.