Coronavirus: Haqdarshak starts helpline to update citizens about government relief packages

As an immediate measure, Haqdarshak will be putting together an infographics package with easy-to-understand details about the Indian government's relief packages.

By Debolina Biswas
6th Apr 2020
Social tech platform Haqdarshak recently announced that it was leveraging its current scheme discovery and application support infrastructure to support the Indian government’s COVID-19 relief measures, aimed at the groups that are affected the most.


These mostly include target groups who are bearing the brunt of the ongoing lockdown in India — the daily-wage earners, farmers, women, and SMEs. 


battle against coronavirus
Established in 2016 by co-founders Aniket Doegar, Asha Krishnan, and PR Ganapathy, Haqdarshak is a mobile and web technology startup that aims at delivering government and private schemes and services to eligible citizens. 


As an immediate measure, Haqdarshak will be putting together an infographics package with easy-to-understand details about the relief packages that have been announced by the Indian government.


According to a statement by the tech platform, these infographics have been translated into regional languages, as well. 


Additionally, the startup has also launched a helpline in 11 languages to provide information about relief measures – both government and private. In a release, it revealed that it is already seeing a lot of success stories emerging out of it.


Targeting corporates, startups, philanthropies, and non-governmental organisations, it also offers customised offering for its clients, depending on the demands.


The startup currently provides:

 

  • Quick API integrations for its schemes content and eligibility engines, which have been updated as according to the COVID-19 relief schemes. 
  • Online and offline support packages for target audiences, as well as general documentation, financial inclusion services, and welfare schemes. 
  • Strengthening its helpline with customisations for governments. 
  • Working with private funders to reach intended beneficiaries to whom monetary support can be extended. 


To ensure the delivery of these initiatives and create maximum reach and impact, Haqdarshak is also seeking funding opportunities to strengthen its technology for the platform to keep all COVID-19 related information updated and running, as well as to strengthen its helpline with an increased number of callers and better infrastructure.  


Currently, all COVID-19 related information will be available on https://haqdarshak.com/covid.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

