JCB, the earthmoving and construction equipment manufacturer, has joined hands with Asian Institute of Medical Sciences to aid in India’s fight against COVID-19. Part of the company’s CSR initiative, JCB will be providing the Faridabad-based medical body funds to purchase personal protective equipment.





The company will also funding Asian Institute of Medical Sciences' purchase of medicines, testing kits, security suits, and other consumables for doctors and healthcare workers. This will help the hospital to enhance its preparedness for comprehensive support of affected patients in Faridabad and surrounding areas.





Speaking about the initiative, Subir Kumar Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of JCB India, said, “We have initiated a multipronged prevention, mitigation, and ongoing support strategy with Asian Institute of Medical Sciences to deal with COVID-19 related patients. This is in line with keeping with our company value of supporting and enhancing the communities we operate in. We are actively assessing similar initiatives in areas where our other factories are located.”





The hospital has currently converted tits emergency floor to a coronavirus triage and isolation centre.





Apart from this financial support, JCB is also supplying food and essentials in communities where it operates.





Globally, JCB has upgraded its Staffordshire (UK) plant to manufacture steel housing for a brand new design of ventilator from Dyson. The company is on standby to make 10,000 units of these housing once Dyson gets approval from the regulatory authorities.





JCB has joined a growing list of manufacturers in India, who are helping India fight the coronavirus pandemic. Mahindra, Maruti, and Hyundai are set to make low-cost ventilators, key medial equipment needed by COVID-19 patients.





The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 3,000, with 86 people losing their lives. The country is in the middle of a 21-day lockdown, which is a part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)